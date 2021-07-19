Top 10 must-play franchises on Xbox Game Pass

The Xbox Game Pass is, without question, the best deal for any gamer at the moment.

When Xbox introduced the Xbox Game Pass service back in 2017, it seemed promising but redundant in a console marketplace dominated by PlayStation and its plethora of AAA exclusive games. Over the last few years, under the leadership of Phil Spencer, Xbox has not only reformed its brand image to be one of the most consumer-friendly companies but has also made Xbox Game Pass an amazing untouchable deal.

The Xbox Game Pass includes a massive game library for PCs, the Xbox family of consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) and cloud streaming. The game library includes Day 1 launches, the entire EA Play library and a selection of quality 3rd-party games.

The must-play franchises on Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass contains amazing games to play across PC, console and the cloud. Here are the top 10 must-play game franchises on Xbox Game Pass:

#10 Yakuza

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza 3 Remastered (Yakuza Remastered Collection)

Yakuza 4 Remastered (Yakuza Remastered Collection)

Yakuza 5 Remastered (Yakuza Remastered Collection)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

The Yakuza series tells the story of the Japanese criminal underbelly. With an amazing story and exciting gameplay, it is a must-play franchise.

#9 Halo

Halo: Reach (Master Chief Collection)

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary (Master Chief Collection)

Halo 2: Anniversary (Master Chief Collection)

Halo 3 (Master Chief Collection)

Halo 3: ODST (Master Chief Collection)

Halo 4 (Master Chief Collection)

Halo 5: Guardians (Console and Cloud only)

Halo Wars

Halo Wars 2

Halo: Spartan Strike (PC only)

Halo: Spartan Assault (PC only)

Halo is the flagship franchise of Xbox. With Halo Infinite coming up, there is no better time to catch up on the story.

#8 Dishonored

Dishonored: Definitive Edition

DIshonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Dishonored takes place in an alternative Victorian magepunk-inspired setting. The franchise's thrill factor is in taking out targets using non-lethal methods.

#7 Elder Scrolls

Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GotY

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion GotY

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Elder Scrolls Online (Console and Cloud only)

The Elder Scrolls series has defined the western RPG formula. Since Elder Scrolls VI isn’t coming anytime soon, there is time to take an adventure in Tamriel.

#6 Wolfenstein

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

MachineGames’ reboot of the Wolfenstein franchise took an interesting approach by showcasing an alternative history where the Nazis won World War II.

#5 Star Wars

Star Wars: Battlefront

Star Wars: Battlefront II

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars: Squadrons

Star Wars is a multimedia cultural phenomenon created by George Lucas. The Star Wars games developed by EA are some of the best games made in recent years.

4# Gears of War

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears of War 2 (Console and Cloud only)

Gears of War 3 (Console and Cloud only)

Gears of War 4

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Gears Tactics

Originally developed by Epic Games, the Gears of War series is currently being developed by The Coalition.

#3 Wasteland

Wasteland Remastered

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3

Developed by the original creator behind the Fallout series, Wasteland is a top-down RPG set in a post-apocalyptic world.

#2 Fable

Fable Anniversary (Console and Cloud only)

Fable II (Console and Cloud only)

Fable III (Console and Cloud only)

Fable takes a humorous approach to the traditional fantasy RPG. With a reboot being developed by Playground games, there is no better time to jump into the game series.

1# Five Nights at Freddy’s

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3

Five Nights at Freddy’s 4

Five Nights at Freddy’s is a survival horror series, where the player is the night watchman of a fast-food chain and must keep an eye on the camera to avoid being jumped by the animatronics.

