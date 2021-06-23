Iron Harvest, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, Limbo and more coming soon to Xbox Game Pass 

Xbox Game Pass is getting a bunch of new games, starting today until July 1st. The games coming to Xbox Game Pass include Iron Harvest, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, Limbo and more.

Xbox Game Pass has been a great deal for gamers, offering a wide library of games on a cheap monthly subscription package. While gaming as a hobby has grown increasingly expensive in recent times with new console titles selling at $70 price tag, Xbox Game Pass remains an affordable avenue for gamers to get their hands on a bunch of great games.

The Xbox Game Pass service is available to Xbox console owners, PC gamers, and Xbox Cloud users with some games being exclusively available to one or two of those platforms.

Iron Harvest, the real-time strategy game set in the alternate reality of 1920+, will be available to PC Xbox Game Pass users on June 24th.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, a high-octane racing game from EA, will be coming on June 24th to Xbox Game Pass for PC and Ultimate via EA Play.

Worms Rumble, the Worms game with intense, real-time, arena-based 32 player cross-platform combat, is coming to all three platforms on June 23rd.

A game preview of Prodeus is coming on June 24th for PC users of Xbox Game Pass. It is a retro shooter from industry FPS veterans with over-the-top gory visuals and a built-in community map browser for instantaneous action.

The following titles will be coming to Xbox Game Pass on July 1st:

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts (Cloud)

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Gang Beasts (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Limbo (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As is the case with subscription services, some third party games leave the service from time to time. The following games will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass on June 30th:

Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Mistover (PC)

Monster Hunter World (Cloud and Console)

Out of the Park Baseball 21 (PC)

Outer Wilds (Cloud and Console)

Soulcalibur VI (Console)

The Messenger (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Xbox Game Pass owners willing to keep the games in their library can purchase them at upto 20% discount.

