How to download FIFA 22 Companion App on Android and iOS: Step-by-step guide

The FIFA 22 Companion App is now available on the Play Store and App Store. Players can use it to manage their Ultimate Team, complete SBCs, and make transfers while on the go.

FIFA 22 will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Windows, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch on October 1. Players can download the Companion App or use the Web App to manage their squads before the game's official release.

This article instructs users on downloading the app on their relevant devices. It also discusses some of the requirements for the FIFA 22 Companion.

FIFA 22 Companion: Downloading mobile app on Android and iOS

FIFA 22 Companion on the Play Store (Image via Electronic Arts)

Gamers can download the FIFA 22 Companion from the following links:

To use the FIFA 22 Companion App, players need a FIFA 22 account with a FUT Club on PlayStation, Xbox, or Origin. They will then have to do the following to connect their accounts on the app:

To begin with, they must log in to FIFA 22 on their console or PC.

Then, users need to select FIFA Ultimate Team mode and set up their FUT Club on the Companion App.

Back on their console or PC, they need to create a FUT Security Question and Answer.

Finally, gamers must log in to their EA Account on a compatible mobile device using the FIFA 22 Companion App.

Features of the FIFA 22 Companion App

The Companion App for FIFA 22 offers unique features alongside the advantage of being a portable club manager. Here are some of its features:

FUT Events - The new FUT Events allow players to earn prizes for their Club by competing or collaborating. They may pick a side via the Companion App and compete in new Team Events against the FUT Community. Players can also participate in Community Events as a worldwide collective and follow the communities' XP progress.

- The new FUT Events allow players to earn prizes for their Club by competing or collaborating. They may pick a side via the Companion App and compete in new Team Events against the FUT Community. Players can also participate in Community Events as a worldwide collective and follow the communities' XP progress. Claiming Rewards - Without logging into their console, players may claim prizes for their achievements in Champions, Division Rivals, Squad Battles, and FUT Events.

- Without logging into their console, players may claim prizes for their achievements in Champions, Division Rivals, Squad Battles, and FUT Events. Player Transfers - In the Transfer Market, gamers may buy and sell Players with the rest of the FUT Community.

- In the Transfer Market, gamers may buy and sell Players with the rest of the FUT Community. SBCs (Squad Building Challenges) - Squad Building Challenges in the FIFA 22 Companion allow gamers to trade spare Players for new Players, packs, or club items (SBCs).

