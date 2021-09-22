FIFA 22 Web App release date, features, EA Play trial, and more

FIFA 22 is inching closer to its release date of October 1 and the FUT Web App is the first place that players can experience the game (besides early access).

The FUT Web App will go live starting today. The separate mobile companion app for FIFA 22's Ultimate Team mode will launch tomorrow (September 23). Players can manage their Ultimate Team on their phone or PC using the FUT Web App. It offers an on-the-go method of setting tactics, managing squads, and using consumables.

Players can also open packs, buy and sell players, customize their stadiums, among other things. This article explores the Web App for FIFA 22 in detail as well as early access and more:

FIFA 22: FUT Web App features, EA Play trial, and other details

One of the best features of the FUT Web App is that players will be getting early access to their Ultimate Team. Thus, they can start building up their squad well before the game releases.

Returning players will only be eligible for early access if their accounts are in good standing and they formed their FUT clubs before August 14, 2021. Also, it will only apply to the Ultimate Team mode.

They will be rewarded based on the status of their account in the game, as well as their history and involvement. As a result, their rewards may differ from those received by their peers.

Furthermore, rewards for returning users are linked to their respective console accounts. The awards will not be carried over if the player changes platforms or establishes a new account on the same platform.

The EA Play Free Trial (Early Access) requires an EA Play Access subscription. It will be available from today and last up to October 1. During this period, players can try out FIFA 22 for up to 10 hours. To keep playing after that, they would have to buy the game.

Players are awarded with welcome back packs and starter packs during the FUT Web App Early Access period. They will also get daily bonuses when they log in to the Web App.

The Starter Pack has everything to get started in FIFA Ultimate Team 22: 17 bronze, two silver, and three gold cards. It also comes with one manager, five club items, and six consumables. None of the cards from the Starter Pack are tradeable, which means players can't sell them on the transfer market.

