FIFA 22 soundtrack: List of all songs available in the game

Now that FIFA 22 is on the verge of release, EA Sports has been revealing a lot about the upcoming game. The latest aspect about the game coming out was its official soundtrack.

The FIFA games have combined renowned artists with up-and-coming ones to create memorable soundtracks. The games have included everyone from MGMT and Linkin Park to Muse and Gorillaz.

The FIFA 22 soundtrack has been unveiled, and it includes songs from Swedish House Mafia, Polo & Pan, Glass Animals, and Little Simz.

FIFA 22: List of all songs in official soundtrack

Here are all the artists and their tracks in FIFA 22:

Area21 - Followers

Arrdee - Oliver Twist

Baby Queen - You Shaped Hole

Bakar - The Mission

Binki - Landline

Bloodmoon - Disarm

Caio Prado - Baobá

Casper Caan - Last Chance

Che Lingo Ft. Tamaraebi - Eyes On The Prize

Chvrches - Good Girls

Easy Life - Skeletons

Elderbrook & Bob Moses - Inner Light

Enny - I Want

Feiertag Ft. Msafiri Zawose - Trepidation

Garden City Movement (With Lola Marsh) - Summer Night

Girl In Red - Apartment 402

Glass Animals - I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)

Greentea Peng Ft. Simmy & Kid Cruise - Free My People

Harvey Causon - Tenfold

Hendrix Harris - The Hill

Hope Tala - Mad

Inhaler - Totally

Island - Do You Remember The Times

Joy Crookes - Feet Don’t Fail Me Now

Jungle - Talk About It

Karol Conka & Rdd - Subida

Kero Kero Bonito - Well Rested

Kojey Radical Ft. Lex Amor - War Outside

Kokoko! - Donne Moi, Je Te Donne?

Little Simz - Fear No Man

Loyle Carner - Yesterday

Luke Hemmings - Motion

Moodoïd (With Melody’s Echo Chamber) - Only One Man

Moonchild Sanelly & Sad Night Dynamite - Demon

Morad - Seguimos

Musti & Jelassi Ft. Gabifuego - Fuego

My Morning Jacket - Love Love Love

Pa Salieu Ft. Slowthai - Glidin’

Polo & Pan Ft. Channel Tres - Tunnel

Polyamory - Hallelujah

Public Order - Feels Like Summer

Sam Fender - Get You Down

Seb - Seaside_Demo

Shango Sk - High Way

Sir Was Before - The Morning Comes

Swedish House Mafia Ft. Ty Dolla $Ign & 070 Shake - Lifetime

Terry Presume - Act Up

The Chemical Brothers - The Darkness That You Fear

Tsha Ft. Trio Da Kali - Demba

V.I.C - A Teen

Willow Kayne - Two Seater

Yard Act - The Overload

Young Franco Ft. Denzel Curry & Pell - Fallin’ Apart

