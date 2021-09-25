FIFA 22 soundtrack: List of all songs available in the game

Now that FIFA 22 is on the verge of release, EA Sports has been revealing a lot about the upcoming game. The latest aspect about the game coming out was its official soundtrack.
The FIFA games have combined renowned artists with up-and-coming ones to create memorable soundtracks. The games have included everyone from MGMT and Linkin Park to Muse and Gorillaz.
The FIFA 22 soundtrack has been unveiled, and it includes songs from Swedish House Mafia, Polo & Pan, Glass Animals, and Little Simz.
FIFA 22: List of all songs in official soundtrack
Here are all the artists and their tracks in FIFA 22:
- Area21 - Followers
- Arrdee - Oliver Twist
- Baby Queen - You Shaped Hole
- Bakar - The Mission
- Binki - Landline
- Bloodmoon - Disarm
- Caio Prado - Baobá
- Casper Caan - Last Chance
- Che Lingo Ft. Tamaraebi - Eyes On The Prize
- Chvrches - Good Girls
- Easy Life - Skeletons
- Elderbrook & Bob Moses - Inner Light
- Enny - I Want
- Feiertag Ft. Msafiri Zawose - Trepidation
- Garden City Movement (With Lola Marsh) - Summer Night
- Girl In Red - Apartment 402
- Glass Animals - I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)
- Greentea Peng Ft. Simmy & Kid Cruise - Free My People
- Harvey Causon - Tenfold
- Hendrix Harris - The Hill
- Hope Tala - Mad
- Inhaler - Totally
- Island - Do You Remember The Times
- Joy Crookes - Feet Don’t Fail Me Now
- Jungle - Talk About It
- Karol Conka & Rdd - Subida
- Kero Kero Bonito - Well Rested
- Kojey Radical Ft. Lex Amor - War Outside
- Kokoko! - Donne Moi, Je Te Donne?
- Little Simz - Fear No Man
- Loyle Carner - Yesterday
- Luke Hemmings - Motion
- Moodoïd (With Melody’s Echo Chamber) - Only One Man
- Moonchild Sanelly & Sad Night Dynamite - Demon
- Morad - Seguimos
- Musti & Jelassi Ft. Gabifuego - Fuego
- My Morning Jacket - Love Love Love
- Pa Salieu Ft. Slowthai - Glidin’
- Polo & Pan Ft. Channel Tres - Tunnel
- Polyamory - Hallelujah
- Public Order - Feels Like Summer
- Sam Fender - Get You Down
- Seb - Seaside_Demo
- Shango Sk - High Way
- Sir Was Before - The Morning Comes
- Swedish House Mafia Ft. Ty Dolla $Ign & 070 Shake - Lifetime
- Terry Presume - Act Up
- The Chemical Brothers - The Darkness That You Fear
- Tsha Ft. Trio Da Kali - Demba
- V.I.C - A Teen
- Willow Kayne - Two Seater
- Yard Act - The Overload
- Young Franco Ft. Denzel Curry & Pell - Fallin’ Apart