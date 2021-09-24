FIFA 22 price for PS5, Xbox and PC revealed

FIFA 22 will be arriving soon on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. With anticipation mounting, players can pre-order the game on these platforms.

FIFA 22 comes in two different editions - Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition. The latter is obviously more expensive as it includes greater benefits.

This article features the prices of FIFA 22 on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

FIFA 22: PC, Xbox and PlayStation prices listed

Here's how much the game costs in the UK:

PC (Steam):

Standard Edition - £49.99 (£45.99 for EA Play members)

Ultimate Edition - £69.99 (£63.99 for EA Play members)

Xbox One:

Standard Edition - £59.99 (£53.99 for EA Play members)

Ultimate Edition - £89.99 (£80.99 for EA Play members)

Xbox Series X/S:

Standard Edition - £69.99 (£62.99 for EA Play members)

Ultimate Edition - £89.99 (£80.99 for EA Play members)

PlayStation 4:

Standard Edition - £59.99 (£53.99 for EA Play members)

Ultimate Edition - £89.99 (£80.99 for EA Play members)

PlayStation 5:

Standard Edition - £69.99 (£62.99 for EA Play members)

Ultimate Edition - £89.99 (£80.99 for EA Play members)

FIFA 22: Standard edition vs Ultimate edition

FIFA 22 is available in two different editions across all platforms, but how different are these two?

The Standard Edition includes the following :

Team Of The Week 1 Player

Kylian Mbappé will be available as a Loan Item for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick is accessible for 3 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent

The Ultimate Edition includes the following :

FUT Ones to Watch item

4 Days Early Access

4600 FIFA Points

Team Of The Week 1 Player

Kylian Mbappé will be available as a Loan Item for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick is accessible for 3 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent

Players with an EA Play membership will get the game at an extra discount of 10 percent. This applies to all platforms and across both editions. Coupled with that, those who pre-order through FIFA 21 will get an additional 10 percent relief on prices. Thus, players can enjoy an impressive 20 percent discount in total.

