Top 5 defensive FIFA 22 Ultimate Team formations 

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is live with the game's release across all platforms, and the intense competition has already begun.

FIFA 22 Ultimate team puts players head to head with their teams and players. There are many ways to construct teams and obtain players - by completing challenges and objectives, and by opening packs. It is a good practice to zero down on the formation at the start. This will help players get used to their teams, and at the same time understand their players' strengths and weaknesses.

FIFA 22 Ultimate team has a variety of formations available. The choice should be based on the players available and the overall game plan. But a lot of players play just for fun. Defensive formations in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team are great options for staying tight at the back and attacking on the counter.

Let's take a look at the five best defensive formations in FIFA 22 ultimate team.

FIFA 22: Top 5 defensive formations in Ultimate Team mode

5) 5-4-1

5-4-1 formation. (Images via: FIFA 22)

The 5-4-1 is a very compact and tight defensive formation. The dual midfielders try to link with the forward in this formation. Unlike the 5-2-3, this does not have traditional wingers. Instead, the LM and RM support the two wingbacks and provide the width. The attacking comes in the form of counters, and the primary objective of the 5-4-1 formation in FIFA 22 is not to concede cheap goals.

4) 4-1-4-1

4-1-4-1 formation. (Images via: FIFA 22)

The 4-1-4-1 formation in FIFA 22 is a defensive adaptation of the 4-5-1 formation. A CDM sits between midfield and defense. RM and LM support the two CMs to attack with width. This formation's main objective is to win the ball back and attack on the counter. The lone striker plays mostly on his own, so it is recommended that he be fast and have great dribbling, or be a full-on target man.

3) 4-2-3-1 (2)

4-2-3-1 (2) formation. (Images via: FIFA 22)

This variant of 4-2-3-1 in FIFA 22 is the most defensively robust one to use. The 2 CDMs sit deep in front of the backline, and the lone CAM gives even more coverage. The two wide midfielders are the source of crosses. Aerial attacks are recommended with this system, and the striker should be fast and aerially strong.

2) 5-2-1-2

5-2-1-2 formation. (Images via: FIFA 22)

This variant of the traditional 5-3-2 in FIFA 22 is a narrow counter-attacking formation. It has no width, but it offers extremely strong central play with the 2 CMS and the CAM. Up top, the two strikers can both be fast ones making runs beyond.

1) 5-3-2

5-3-2 formation. (Images via: FIFA 22)

The only reason the traditional 5-3-2 is ahead in FIFA 22 is due to the metagame. The three CMs are flatter, but the balance between wide and narrow is wonderful given the strength of long balls. Great direct play can be set up with this formation. One important point to keep in mind is to ensure that the CMs have great long passes.

