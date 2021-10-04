FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to get Andre Silva and Anderson Talisca OTW cards for free

FIFA 22 live SBCs have started with the game's worldwide release on October 1 across all platforms, and the first week has some great news.

FIFA 22 SBCs offer players different rewards when they complete and submit their squads. The team has to be completed based on some pre-mentioned rules that have to be strictly followed.

SBCs are a fantastic way to get better players in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode. Different SBCs have different rewards, but many of the SBCs can be done quite easily. Others require some degree of investment of coins but are worth it. FIFA 22 SBC rewards include both player cards and packs.

The first set of live SBCs in FIFA 22 features two exciting player items that users can obtain. When writing, both cards expire in four days, so fans will have to hurry if they do not want to miss out.

Both player items are OTW (Ones to Watch) cards which receive boosts when the stars perform excellently in the real world.

FIFA 22: OTW player items SBC

Player 1: Andre Silva

SBC Name: Andre Silva

Card Type: Ones to Watch

OVR: 84

Position: ST

Trade type: Untradeable

Andre Silva's SBC in FIFA 22 has a 4-5-1 formation. The player will need 1 ST, 3 CAM, 2 CDM, and a traditional back 4 to complete the squad. Additionally, there are specific requirements.

Minimum 1 player from Bundesliga

Minimum team rating: 83

Minimum Team Chemistry: 80

Number of players in the squad:11

Andre Silva's SBC is pretty straightforward in FIFA 22. The chemistry requirement is not that stringent, and to meet the overall, high-rated fodder cards can be used.

His OTW card has good finishing and dribbling, but it lacks pace. He has good aerial abilities and can potentially be used as a target man.

Andre Silva OTW card has great finishing and aerial (Image via FUTBIN)

Player 2: Anderson Talisca

SBC Name: Anderson Talisca

Card type: Ones to Watch

OVR: 82

Position: CF

Trade Type: Untradeable

Anderson Talisca's SBC consists of a traditional 4-3-3 flat squad line. This makes it a bit easier to complete compared to the Andre Silva SBC in FIFA 22.

The additional requirements are:

Minimum 1 player from Brazil

Minimum team rating: 84

Minimum Team Chemistry: 50

Number of players in the squad:11

Anderson Talisca's OTW is a pretty well-rounded card (Image via FUTBIN)

Anderson Talisca's OTW card is a bit more well-rounded than Andre Silva's. He has excellent dribbling and shooting. He is not rocket pace-wise but is no slouch either.

Anderson Talisca's OTW card looks like a very balanced one to play with as the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team season has just begun.

