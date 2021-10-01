FIFA 22 Career Mode: 5 best young defenders to sign (Under 23)

FIFA 22 was released worldwide on October 1 on PCs and consoles, including the next-gen gadgets and Nintendo Switch.

FIFA 22 features groundbreaking HyperMotion technology and has a slew of new features in Career Mode. Young players have high demand not only due to their present ability but the potential they possess. They also provide excellent returns on their transfer values and can be later sold for profits.

Defenders form the backbone of any team, be it in reality or the game. They are also lesser in numbers than attackers and midfielders. Top defenders are always in demand, especially if they are fast and strongly built.

Young age is a bonus in FIFA 22's Career Mode as managers can tie down a vital position for years to come.

FIFA 22: Five best U-23 defenders in Career Mode

5) Dayot Upamecano

Upamecano will be looking to continue his great performances (Image via Getty)

Age: 22

Position: CB

Current OVR: 82

Potential OVR: 90

Growth: 8

The Bayern Munich center-back is one of the best young talents in the world and edges his club teammate Alphonso Davies due to +1 potential. He has impressive strength, defensive abilities, and speed to become a top CB in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

4) Jules Kounde

Kounde almost made the switch to the Premier League during the last transfer window (Image via Getty)

Age: 22

Position: CB

Current OVR: 83

Potential OVR: 89

Growth: 6

The French center-back, who plies his trade for Sevilla, has already won the Europa League and made his senior debut for France. Excellent defensive skills combined with speed and aerial ability make Kounde a stellar pick for Career Mode in FIFA 22.

3) Matthijs De Ligt

The Dutch center-back is already a household name at a young age (Image via Getty)

Age: 22

Position: CB

Current OVR: 85

Potential OVR: 90

Growth: 5

The Juventus center-back made his name for Ajax's dark horse team that surprised many by reaching the UEFA Champions League semifinals in 2019. De Ligt lacks a bit of pace compared to the previous two mentions but has excellent defensive and aerial abilities.

2) Achraf Hakimi

Hakimi has already played for some of the biggest clubs in the world (Image via Getty)

Age: 22

Position: RB

Current OVR: 85

Potential OVR: 88

Growth: 3

The first full-back on the list, the PSG right-back has won many plaudits in his young career. Hakimi is a great asset to invest in FIFA 22's Career Mode. Great pace, passing, and dribbling combined with decent defensive skills make him an excellent offensive wing-back.

1) Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold is arguably the best right-back in the world right now (Image via Getty)

Age: 22

Position: RB

Current OVR: 87

Potential OVR: 92

Growth: 5

England and Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold is one of the highest-rated young players in FIFA 22. His potential makes him an integral addition for any manager in Career Mode.

⁶⁶ @_VintageTrent Trent Alexander Arnold before turning 22



•Champions League 🏆

•Premier League 🏆

•Club World Cup🏆

•Super cup🏆

•UEFA TOTY

•PL YPOTY

•Balon Dor nominee

•FIFA Pro XI

•Most assists in a season by a defender (13)

•PFA TOTY x2



Witnessing greatness 💫 Trent Alexander Arnold before turning 22



•Champions League 🏆

•Premier League 🏆

•Club World Cup🏆

•Super cup🏆

•UEFA TOTY

•PL YPOTY

•Balon Dor nominee

•FIFA Pro XI

•Most assists in a season by a defender (13)

•PFA TOTY x2



Witnessing greatness 💫 https://t.co/ftCOvzL8CY

Aside from his pace, dribbling, and defensive abilities, Alexander-Arnold has exceptional passing and crossing attributes. Additionally, he is excellent on set pieces and dead balls, a bonus for the Career Mode team in FIFA 22.

Note: This list reflects the author's views.

