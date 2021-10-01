FIFA 22 Career Mode: Top 5 players with the highest potential

FIFA 22 will be released tomorrow, and players are excited to try out the new season's Career Mode. As a result, many players want to know who the best players are for their teams to sign.

This article isn't about the season's highest-rated players. Rather, it examines some of the best possible signings a FIFA 22 gamer can make as a manager in Career Mode. In addition to their usual rating, the players' age and potential OVRs were taken into account.

FIFA 22: 5 best players with the highest potential for Career Mode

Here are some of the best players with the highest potential in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

5) Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

Sancho has been struggling to show his talents this season (Image via Getty)

Position - RM

- RM Current OVR - 87

- 87 Potential OVR - 91

- 91 Growth - 4

- 4 Age - 21

Jadon Sancho is one of the best right-wingers in FIFA 22. He also boasts one of the best overall ratings in Manchester United.

4) Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

Another Portuguese star in the making (Image via Getty)

Position - CF

- CF Current OVR - 83

- 83 Potential OVR - 91

- 91 Growth - 8

- 8 Age - 21

Joao Felix may not be one of the best players of this season so far, but his potential OVR makes him a decent addition to any team. The higher the growth value, the better it is, as players can buy such players at a cheaper rate.

3) Pedri (Barcelona)

Could Pedri fill the gap that Messi left? (Image via Getty)

Position - CM

- CM Current OVR - 81

- 81 Potential OVR - 91

- 91 Growth - 10

- 10 Age - 18

Pedri is a versatile player who can fit in a lot of roles and is one of the most promising players in football today. With a growth value of 10, FIFA 22 players will get their money's worth if they sign this young talent in the game.

2) Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Phil Foden possesses exceptional skills (Image via Getty)

Position - CAM

- CAM Current OVR - 84

- 84 Potential OVR - 92

- 92 Growth - 8

- 8 Age - 21

Phil Foden has a decent overall rating in FIFA 22, but his potential OVR is what steals the show. Players can train him into becoming the second-best player in the game.

1) Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

The Norwegian striker in action (Image via Getty)

Position - ST

- ST Current OVR - 88

- 88 Potential OVR - 93

- 93 Growth - 5

- 5 Age - 21

Not only is Erling Haaland one of the best strikers of this season, but he is also the best wonderkid in the game. Through training, Career Mode players can make him the best player in FIFA 22.

Which FIFA 22 superstar are you buying first? Let us know in the comments section below!

