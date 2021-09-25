Top 5 best FIFA 22 starter teams

FIFA 22 is set to be released in just over a week, so players are waiting with bated breath. Career Mode, while not as popular as FIFA Ultimate Team, draws a huge audience for the game and is reportedly going to be completely revamped this year.

FIFA 22 Career Mode is set to have HyperMotion controls (for next-gen consoles), new player career options and more.

Player career is popular, but there's nothing quite like taking over a team and propelling them into football immortality. Here are some of the best starter options for FIFA 22 Career Mode.

Best starter teams for FIFA 22 Career Mode

5) Manchester City

Man City are sure to be one of the most popular Career Mode teams. (Image via EA)

City are routinely one of the most popular teams in FIFA Career Mode. They have a huge fanbase and boast a top notch roster, which makes them an ideal choice for management.

With players like Ederson (91), Ruben Dias (87), Kevin de Bruyne (91), Raheem Sterling (88) and several others boasting high potential, they're going to be a great outfit to take over. Not to mention their astronomical budget for embellishing the team.

4) Chelsea

Christian Pulisic, on the right, is one of Chelsea's most popular players. (Image via EA)

Chelsea are another popular choice for FIFA players. Their roster includes world-class players such as N'Golo Kante (90), Romelu Lukaku (88), Christian Pulisic (82), Thiago Silva (85) and many more. The club also has the budget to compete for the Premier League title year in and year out.

3) Bayern Munchen

Bayern & Die Mannschaft @iMiaSanMia_en Leon Goretzka has made history with his high ratings in FIFA 22. The Bayern midfielder is the first player ever to have stats of 80 or more in every single category on a 'gold' player card [ @goal Leon Goretzka has made history with his high ratings in FIFA 22. The Bayern midfielder is the first player ever to have stats of 80 or more in every single category on a 'gold' player card [@goal] https://t.co/LtG064cmyp

Bayern benefit from several factors that make them a popular choice in Career Mode:

Possess an amazing squad

The Bundesliga isn't as talent-heavy as the Premier League

Big budget for improving the team.

Boasting world-class players such as Manuel Neuer (90), Joshua Kimmich (89), Leon Goretzka (87), Thomas Muller (87) and Robert Lewandowski (92), they're one of the top teams in the game.

2) Manchester United

Ibukun @whotookibk Me and my friends picking psg and Man U in fifa 22 Me and my friends picking psg and Man U in fifa 22 https://t.co/i6fAAmBAIW

Manchester United have always been popular with FIFA players but the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo has almost made them the perfect choice. Their impressive roster boasts players like Paul Pogba (87), Bruno Fernandes (89), Cristiano Ronaldo (91) and Jadon Sancho (87).

They are sure to compete for the Premier League and players will want to emulate that in FIFA as well.

1) Paris Saint-German

PSG are certain to be very popular when FIFA 22 releases. (Image via EA)

PSG are certain to be the top team for Career Mode enthusiasts. After a massive transfer window, their roster is teeming with magnificent talent. Lionel Messi (93), Kylian Mbappe (91), Neymar, Jr. (91), Gianluigi Donnarumma (89), Sergio Ramos (88) and Angel di Maria (87) can all hit the pitch for PSG.

They're going to be one of the best teams in the world and FIFA 22 Career Mode players will flock to them.

With Career Mode finally receiving an overhaul, players are ecstatic to take the helm at their favorite clubs. The teams showcased in this list are a blend of superb talent and copious finances. Suffice to say, players are spoilt for choices.

Having said that, which team is the best for Career Mode?

