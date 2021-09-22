Manchester United vs PSG: Which team has better player ratings in FIFA 22

Two of the biggest football teams in the world will have appropriate ratings in FIFA 22. When the game hits shelves and digital downloads on October 1, tons of players will flock to Manchester United and Paris Saint-German. They've arguably been two of the biggest teams in football for quite some time, and both teams made big moves during the transfer window.

FIFA 22 player ratings have been released ahead of the game, and fans of teams have rushed to find out just how good their players are going to be. So between Manchester United and PSG, which one takes the cake?

Man United vs PSG: Which FIFA 22 team is better?

Looking at the rosters, it can reasonably be expected that PSG will be one of the top teams in the world, if not the top-rated team overall. They already employed two of the premier footballers the sport offers in Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe, who happens to be the cover athlete.

One of the best players in the world, Kylian Mbappe, makes FIFA 22's cover art (Image via EA)

It doesn't stop there. PSG was able to pull off one of the biggest signings in soccer history by adding Lionel Messi to the roster. Many consider Messi to be the best football player in history as well as anyone currently playing. Adding him to an already deep and talented roster shapes them to be one of the best in FIFA 22.

Don't count out Manchester United, though. They also had one of the biggest transfer windows. They added who many consider being the best player in football history: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Defense

Here are a few of their top defensive players released thus far:

PSG

Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK)- 89

Sergio Ramos- 88

Keylor Navas (GK)- 88

Marquinhos- 87

Achraf Hakimi- 85

Presnel Kimpembe- 83

Man Utd

Raphael Varane- 86

Harry Maguire- 84

David de Gea (GK)- 84

Luke Shaw- 84

Aaron Wan-Bissaka- 83

Midfield

Here are how the two teams' midfields compare:

PSG

Angel di Maria- 87

Marco Verratti- 87

Georginio Wijnaldum- 84

Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes- 88

Paul Pogba- 87

Jadon Sancho- 87

Marcus Rashford- 85

Attack

Here is where both teams have their premier talent. Here's how they stack up against each other:

PSG

Lionel Messi- 93 (best in the game)

Kylian Mbappe- 91

Neymar, Jr.- 91

Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo- 91

Edinson Cavani- 85

The two teams are pretty even, but it seems like PSG has the advantage based on the individual overalls. PSG has the edge on defense and in attacking, but Man United has the advantage in the midfield.

