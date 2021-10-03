How to complete The Challenger SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 was released worldwide on October 1st across all platforms, and this year's edition also includes the highly-revered Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).

SBCs are essentially team construction challenges, where players have to build teams consisting of anywhere between 4 to 11 players to gain rewards. The lineup has to be completed based on the given set of rules, and the criteria aren't usually easy to meet. Despite this, SBCs remain an extremely rewarding way to add to your card collection to FIFA 22 ultimate team.

"The Challenger" SBC is part of the "League and Nation Hybrid" section of FIFA 22. It combines players of different nationalities and leagues to form a valid XI which gifts one rare mixed players pack. Rewards from "The Challenger" is a great way to boost your starting XI or earn some much-needed coins at the start of the season.

The Challenger SBC can be found under League and Nation Hybdrid. (Images via FIFA 22)

Here is the detailed guide about what conditions are needed for completing the challenger SBC.

FIFA 22: "The Challenger" SBC guide

Main Section: League and Nation Hybrid

Challenge Requirements:

Exactly 2 nationalities in the squad

Exactly 3 leagues in the squad

A maximum of 6 players from the same nation

A maximum of 6 players from the same league

Exactly gold players

Exactly 100 team chemistry

At first, the challenger SBC looks daunting, but it can be broken down quite easily. There is no one certain way of completing this SBC, and the lively community of FIFA 22 players has already come up with many solutions.

Step 1:

The Challenger SBC in FIFA 22 uses a standard 4-4-2 flat formation with 2 CMs, one LM, one RM, and 2 STs up top. Getting the players to the correct position is the first task.

The Challenger has a typical formation. (Images via: EA Sports)

Step 2:

The condition of 100 team chemistry makes the SBC in FIFA 22 a bit challenging. There can be a maximum of 6 players from the same nation or the same league. The focus is to have two mini teams in the XI. The two teams should be of the same nationality and leagues in between, them to extract as many green links as possible.

Green links can be best achieved by players of same nations and leagues. (images via: FIFA 21)

Step 3:

Choosing the right leagues, nations, and players is extremely important. Using players from leagues or nations that do not have many cards, or using high overall cards, is not recommended. Between the two nations and leagues, one league should have one player who will fit in with the nationality part, but plays in a different league.

Step 4:

Get the players and try to be as miserly as possible. Players should not have to spend more than 5k coins to complete this SBC. A great combination is combining Serie A players with the Mexican league. The player from the third league will be Daniel Caligiuri, who plays in the Bundesliga. Of course, there are multiple other ways of completing this SBC, but this might be the most cost-effective method.

Another great way is to go for a Switzerland-Portugal combination, which may be a bit costlier at the moment.

The Portugal-Switzerland combination. (Images via FUTBIN)

Players can also go their own way to complete squads based on the cards they already have, which can potentially reduce a lot of costs.

Step 5:

Also Read

Once you have filled your squad, do not forget to press "exchange players" in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC section to receive the pack.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far