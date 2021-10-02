Top 5 FIFA 22 songs: Soundtracks, albums, and more

FIFA 22 adds to the brilliant collection of soundtracks that has constantly expanded with the release of the games every year.

Over the years, FIFA releases by EA Sports have had some great tracks that players can still recall by when they want. "The Nights" by Avicci, "Stevie" by Kasabian, and "Love Me Again" by John Newman are just some of the great additions fans got over the last decade.

FIFA 22 has two dedicated playlists for regular football modes and Volta. Let's look at the top 5 soundtracks in FIFA 22. Once again, EA Sports has spread the demography of artists worldwide.

Best songs in FIFA 22

5) The mission

Artist: Bakar

Album: The Mission

Genre: Alternative

Country: UK

Language: English

The melodic song is part of Bakar's single and is the first taster of his debut album. As per the artist, the song tells the story of immigrant children and their need for a better future.

4) Eyes on the prize

Artist: Che Lingo ft. Tamaraebi

Album: N/A

Genre: Hip-Hop

Country: UK

Language: English

The single talks about the racist backlash that footballers from England faced after the Euro 2020 finals. The song serves as an encouragement to all to keep continuing and work on their terms.

3) Good girls

Artist: CHVRCHES

Album: Screen Violence

Genre: Alternative

Country: Scotland

Language: English

Straight out of their fourth album, "Good Girls" speaks about the judgments girls face while growing up. The song counters the popular saying that bad things won't happen to good girls.

2) I don't wanna talk

Artist: Glass Animals

Album: N/A

Genre: Alternative/Rock

Country: UK

Language: English

Glass Animal's single track is all about shutting up; just go with the flow and listen and enjoy the music. The lyrical meanings don't mean anything, or do they?

1) Lifetime

Artist: Swedish House Mafia ft. Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake

Album: Lifetime

Genre: Electro

Country: Sweden

Language: English

Post reunification, Swedish House Mafia, in collaboration, released a lifetime. The song is all about living your life in that one single moment without any regrets. Lifetime has great music that is groovy and makes it a hot favorite for dance. Lifetime is easily FIFA 22's best soundtrack.

