5 players who have a better weak foot than Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 provides an extra advantage for players with a strong weak foot, keeping in tally with what happens in real life.

In FIFA 22, players who have strong ratings on their weak foot are valuable assets. While weaker feet will normally result in less than desired outcomes, players with strong weak feet can counter their weakness and play well with both feet. When we talk about players with good weak feet, Cristiano Ronaldo is the first name that comes to mind.

The Portuguese maestro is famous for his powered and controlled finishing, even with his weaker left foot. He is adept at dribbling with his weak foot. He also has a trademark cut to the left, which he does before finishing with the left foot. But in FIFA 22, he received a rating of 4 stars on his left foot, and there are actually a number of players with a stronger weak foot than the Manchester United forward.

Here are the top 5 players who have a better weaker foot than Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22: Top 5 players with better weak foot than Cristiano Ronaldo

5) Harry Kane

OVR: 90

Position: ST

Skill moves 3*

Weak Foot: 5/5 - Left

Harry Kane is one of the best forwards on the planet. (Image via Getty)

The Tottenham striker is a deadly finisher in real life with both his feet and aerially as well. He lacks pace in FIFA 22, but makes up for it with his positional sense, finishing and ball control. Players can shoot in front of a goal in FIFA 22 with Kane not bothering about which foot he is shooting with.

OVR: 88

Position: CM

Skill Moves: 3*

Weak Foot: 5/5 - Left

Toni Kroos is a complete midfielder. (Image via Getty)

The German sniper is one of the best midfielders in real life and one of the highest-rated in FIFA 22. He may be slow pace-wise, but is phenomenal for his passing and crossing. He is brilliant on setpieces as well, and his weak foot ability ensures that you can make those long-range finesse shots from anywhere.

3) Son Heung Min

OVR: 89

Position: LM

Skill Moves: 4*

Weak Foot: 5/5 - left

Son is the best Asian player presently in the world. (Image via Getty)

The South Korean winger is a great player in FIFA 22 and is probably the best LM in the game (base card only). He has everything that makes him ideal for use in the game - shooting, dribbling, ball control, passing and pace. His equally strong weak foot is the icing on the cake.

2) Neymar

OVR: 91

Position: LW

Skill Moves: 5*

Weak Foot: 5/5 - left

Neymar is one of the top wingers on the planet. (Image via Getty)

The Brazilian wizard has one of the best skill-sets among current real-life footballers. He is a great player in FIFA 22 too, and his ambidextrousness with his feet makes him a highly sought-after player in FIFA 22.

OVR: 91

Position: CM

Skill Moves: 4

Weak Foot: 5/5 - left

KDB is an absolute beast. (Image via Getty)

The Belgian midfielder is regarded by many as one of the best in the present day. He is the highest-rated midfielder in FIFA 22. Aside from pace, he has practically everything that any FIFA 22 player can dream of as a central midfielder. Kevin De Bruyne is an insane player in the game, and he has no weak foot, as his left is just as good as his right.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod