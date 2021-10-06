Top 5 highest-earning FIFA 22 streamers as per recent Twitch source code leak

Twitch has been revolutionary to the gaming sphere, which includes FIFA 22 as well.

FIFA 22 is a great source of viewership for Twitch, as streamers like MontanaBlack and Castro get thousands of viewers on their streams. FIFA 22 streams are not only engaging, but are also helpful to players looking to learn the game better as well.

But there is a negative side when it comes to technology, and that got exposed once again. On October 6th, the entire Twitch.tv website got hacked, with all its details, including source codes, different client versions, and financial details. Someone went further to compile an entire list and rank the streamers based on how much they earned.

Sinoc @Sinoc229

Might wana change your passwords. Twitch.tv got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.Might wana change your passwords. Twitch.tv got leaked. Like, the entire website; Source code with comments for the website and various console/phone versions, refrences to an unreleased steam competitor, payouts, encrypted passwords that kinda thing.

Might wana change your passwords.

The usual metrics for ranking streamers will involve their followers and viewer counts. But let's look at the top 5 Twitch streamers of FIFA 22 based on their gross earnings, as revealed by the leak.

FIFA 22: The highest-earning streamers on Twitch as per Gross Revenue

5) Pieface23

Average Viewership (October): 6042

Original Name: Jack

Nation: England

Pieface23 is ranked 9th in October based on average viewers. But as per the numbers, he is the 5th highest earner among FIFA 22 streamers on Twitch. Jack has 589k followers on Twitch and is popular among FIFA players.

4) Trymacs

Average Viewership (October): 31869

Original name: Maximilian Alexander Curt Stemmler

Nation: Germany

Trymacs is a German streamer who has the third-highest average viewership among FIFA 22 streamers in October. He is a well-established name and has 2.7 million followers. He is currently streaming Battlefield 2042 along with FIFA 22.

3) ZanoXVII

Average Viewership (October): 14841

Original Name: Cristiano Spadaccini

Nation: Italy

ZanoXVII is an Italian streamer who has over 1.2 million followers on Twitch. He is extremely popular as a FIFA 22 streamer and has the fifth-highest attendance on average.

2) Castro_1021

Average Viewership (October): 33876

Original Name: Edwin Castro

Nation: USA

The Texas-born streamer has the second-highest viewer base for October in FIFA 22. He has over 3.1 million followers on Twitch and is the second highest-earning FIFA 22 streamer on Twitch.

1) MontanaBlack88

Average Viewership (October): 47755

Original Name: Marcel Eris

Nation: Germany

The second German on the list, Marcel Eris, aka MontanaBlack88, is the most viewed FIFA 22 streamer. He is also the highest-earning streamer, boasting over 4.1 million followers on Twitch.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod