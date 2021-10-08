FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Cristiano Ronaldo revealed as Premier League Player of the Month (POTM)

FIFA 22 has just revealed the first Premier League POTM, and it's none other than Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo.

Earlier in the summer, world football saw what was undoubtedly the most romantic of football comebacks, as the prodigal son finally returned to Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo already has his Ones to Watch card in FIFA 22. His performances in September for Manchester United have earned him a Player of the Month card now as well. Shortly after its release, players can now secure two separate special cards for the Portuguese wizard in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode.

Player of the Month (POTM) special cards are available in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. These cards celebrate the monthly achievements of certain players in their respective leagues. Cristiano Ronaldo's POTM card for FIFA 22 will be part of a very difficult SBC. Let's look at the details.

FIFA 22: Cristiano Ronaldo's POTM card, stats and more

Cristiano Ronaldo has a pretty strong 91 OVR base card in FIFA 22 to start with. His OTW card has the same OVR, but now moves ahead with the boost. His POTM card looks like a phenomenal one, boasting an OVR of 92. The POTM card in FIFA 22 has the position of ST, like Ronaldo's other cards.

Ronaldo's POTM card stats. (Image via: FUTBIN)

In FIFA 22, the POTM card has shooting of 94, which are incredible stats. With finishing, shots, and positioning all close to 95, he will be a deadly addition for all the players. Ronaldo's POTM card also has outstanding heading ability of 98.

Ronaldo gets a pace of 88 and dribbling of 98. His weak foot ability is rumored to be 4/5, which practically makes him good with both feet.

This will be close to an end-game card that players can get right away in the second week of FIFA 22. Cristiano Ronaldo's POTM card is untradeable, so he is locked behind a wall of steep SBCs. While Koulibaly has an achievable SBC, the 26 task SBC set has already activated the fun side of the players.

Also Read

Given the footballing parameters, Cristiano Ronaldo's POTM card is not at all undeserved at this point. The only area of criticism is towards EA Sports, in that they could have made the card more easily achievable.

Verdict: A great card that is realistically impossible to unlock in Ultimate Team.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod