FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to obtain Kalidou Koulibaly Player of the Month (POTM) card

FIFA 22 has revealed the first set of Player of the Month cards. Consequently, gamers can't wait to unlock Kalidou Koulibaly, the Serie A player of the month for September.

Player of the Month (POTM) are special cards available in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode. These cards go out to the best players over a specific month in a particular league.

Napoli center-back Kalidou Koulibaly won the prestigious title in September, and FIFA 22 has commemorated his POTM card.

Koulibaly's POTM card for FIFA 22 is obtainable as part of a 2-week-long SBC.

The SBC has four separate tasks, and the users will have to complete all four. Upon completion, they will receive Koulibaly's untradeable POTM card.

FIFA 22: Four tasks to get Kalidou Koulibaly's POTM card

As mentioned before, gamers will have to complete four tasks to obtain the POTM card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode. However, each of these four tasks has its own rewards as well.

Task 1: Top Form

Inform Player: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Gold Pack

There are different ways in FIFA 22 to go with this task based on the high-rated fodder fans will have. If someone starts from scratch, they will require an investment of about 20,000 coins in FIFA 22.

Task 2: Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Electrum Players Pack

Similar to Task 1, the only difference is the Serie A player's requirement in the XI. If readers do it from scratch, they can expect to spend about 19,000 coins.

Task 3: 85-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Premium Electrum Pack

A potential solution (Image via FUTBIN)

The good thing about this task is the low chemistry requirement. The bad part is the high overall requirement. Users have to spend about 36,000 coins to complete this task from scratch.

Task 4: 87-Rated Squad SBC

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Another potential solution (Image via FUTBIN)

This is a costly task as it costs about 90,000 coins to complete from scratch.

Kalidou Koulibaly POTM

Kalidou Koulibaly has a very good base card in FIFA 22. So it is only natural that his special card is fantastic as well. It has everything that makes the card the perfect one for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Koulibaly's POTM stats (Image via FUTBIN)

It depends on the players' choices as to whether they will want to complete this SBC or not. While there is no doubt that the card is perfect, the cost is steep as well.

Nevertheless, it will be a great addition and is worth investing in for those planning to build a Serie A squad. For others, there are better options to ponder, as fans wait for the Premier League POTM reveal of FIFA 22.

