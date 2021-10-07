FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to obtain Justin Kluivert Ones To Watch (OTW) card

FIFA 22 was released worldwide on October 1st, and in the first week itself, special cards of certain players are available as part of SBCs and objective rewards.

FIFA 22 player SBCs currently feature Andre Silva and Anderson Talisca, and their Ones to Watch (OTW) cards are available as rewards. Aside from that, Eduardo Camavinga and Justin Kluivert OTW cards are available as a reward for a set of objectives and tasks. Both OTWs will remain in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode for one more week.

Justin Kluivert's OTW card has gone under the radar, as even the FUT companion app only shows Camavinga's OTW card on the home screen.

Justin is the son of famous Dutch footballer, Patrick Kluivert. Justin is looking to start his career afresh with a loan move to French club Nice, and FIFA 22 has rewarded him with an OTW card. OTW cards receive a boost when the player and their team do well.

Let's look at Justin Kluivert's OTW card in FIFA 22, the tasks that need to be completed, and if the card is worth obtaining.

FIFA 22: Obtaining Justin Kluivert's OTW card

To earn Justin Kluivert's OTW card, players will need to complete four tasks. Each task also has its own rewards that increase the incentives for the players.

The good thing about the tasks is that they can be done in Squad Battles (minimum semi-pro/professional Difficulty) or Rivals in FIFA 22. Game modes make the objectives easier for first-time players who are learning the ropes of the game.

Task 1: New In Nice

Score 10 goals using Ligue 1 players in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro Difficulty (or Rivals).

Rewards: 75+ Rated Rare Player + 300 XP

Task 2: League Links

Win 5 games in Squad Battles on min. Professional Difficulty (or Rivals) with min. 3 Serie A players and min. 3 Ligue 1 players in your starting squad.

Rewards: Gold Pack (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Task 3: Through Talent

Assist a goal with a Through Ball in 4 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro Difficulty (or Rivals).

Rewards: Two Players Pack (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Task 4: Double Dutch

Score 2 goals per game using Dutch players in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional Difficulty (or Rivals).

Rewards: Small Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) + 300 XP

Completing all four tasks will give players the following rewards:

Total set of rewards. (Image via FIFA 22)

1 X Justin Kluivert 76 OVR LM OTW card (Untradeable)

1 X OTW loan player item (Untradeable)

300 XP

The tasks are really simple, and the only tricky part is task 4, but since players can complete them playing squad battles, the work is not difficult. So, while the 76 OVR may not seem lucrative enough, any player is worth obtaining if players can do it with minimal investment.

Kluivert's OTW card stats. (Image via FUTBIN)

Kluivert's OTW card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has 4* skill moves and 81 dribbling, making him suitable for any mode. Add to this his blazing pace of 89, and he will pack a punch.

Also, OTW cards are different from base cards, and every time the player receives an in-form item, the OTW card will also receive a boost. Hence, while it may not be a top priority, it is worth completing to obtain the rewards.

