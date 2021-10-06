FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to obtain Flashback Pedro card

FIFA 22 Live SBCs have become highly active since the game's worldwide release on October 1.

SBCs stand for Squad Building Challenges, where players construct and submit different squads based on conditions to earn rewards. They already have Andre Silva and Anderson Talisca as SBC rewards.

While these are Ones to Watch cards, Pedro's SBC rewards gamers with a Flashback card. There are a set of five individual tasks they will need to complete within the next two and a half days to earn this card in FIFA 22.

Flashback cards create a special version of a player that celebrates a particular highlight of his career. For example, Pedro's Flashback card takes him back to his debut season for Chelsea in 2015-16.

FIFA 22: How to earn a Pedro Flashback Card in Ultimate Team mode

The card

Pedro's flashback card is an 86 OVR LW card. As the season starts, the card can add a lot of value to your lineup, especially if it's a Serie A lineup.

Pedro's FIFA 22 Flashback looks like a very well-rounded card (Image via FUTBIN)

The card has a 5* weak foot ability that makes him bi-footed and has 4* skills. Pedro excels as both an out-and-out winger and an inside forward combined with his pace, dribbling, finishing, and passing.

The tasks

There are five separate tasks with their rewards as well. While Pedro's ultimate reward is the main target in FIFA 22, individual rewards can be good value with luck.

All five tasks (Image via FUTBIN)

Task 1: Gold Squad

Player Level: Min. Gold

Team Chemistry: Min. 30

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Two Players Pack

This simple and easy task can be done for almost no fresh investment with a minimal chemistry requirement in the game.

Task 2: Rare Gold Squad

Player Level: Min. Gold

Rare: Min. 11

Team Chemistry: Min 30

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Two Players Pack

This task can be a tad costlier because of the "rare" requirement. However, players should still be able to complete this without too much of an investment in FIFA 22.

Task 3: Top Form

TOTW Player: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Gold Pack

One potential solution (Image via FUTBIN)

This is the first stage where the player will have to make the first serious investment. There are different ways to move forward with the solution, but the price seems to be within 21000-22000 coins in FIFA 22.

Task 4: Past and Present

Number of players from the Premier League: Min 1

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Small Electrum Players Pack

Another potential solution (Image via FUTBIN)

For this task in FIFA 22, the additional PL and Serie A players mean it can be an excellent way to build two mini squads with the XI. The overall will need a bit of higher-rated fodder. The expected cost should be around 20000 coins.

Task 5: La Furia Roja

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Premium Gold Pack

A third potential solution (Image via FUTBIN)

This is the final and most expensive task, with the overall requirement going up further. Thus, overall it becomes steep, and fans can expect an investment of around 35000 coins in FIFA 22.

Overall, an investment of 80000 can be expected at the moment. Based on Pedro's Flashback card from FIFA 22, the valuation has been a matter of debate, but it seems the valuation is on point. There are two and a half days left, so readers need to start completing the tasks if they want this card.

