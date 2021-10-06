FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to obtain Eduardo Camavinga Ones To Watch (OTW) card

FIFA 22 Ultimate team mode has started dropping player items as part of SBCs with the game's release on October 1st.

The first week of release has already featured the Ones to Watch (OTW) cards of Andre Silva and Anderson Talisca as SBCs. Eduardo Camavinga, the French wonderkid who joined Real Madrid in the summer and also featured as an OTW player item.

OTW card items receive a boost when the players and their teams perform excellently in real life.

Eduardo Camavinga's OTW in FIFA 22 ultimate team is a reward for completing a group of 4 tasks. Players can find it under the objectives section of the game, and with so many available, one can miss out on good cards.

Let's look at the individual tasks in detail to ensure there is no mix-up regarding their completion conditions. As of writing, there are close to 9 days left for players to obtain Camavinga's OTW card in FIFA 22, so a piece of personal advice would be to not overspend on any card to complete a task.

FIFA 22: Obtaining Eduardo Camavinga's OTW card in Ultimate Team

There are different ways to go around obtaining Camavinga's card. The simplest and the most patient way in FIFA 22 will be to complete one set of objectives at a time.

The tasks are based around FUT friendly: New Allegiance. Given the tasks, winning requirements, goal requirements, and the nature of New Allegiance, it is advisable to target two tasks at a time.

Task 1: A Premier Return

Completion: Score 10 goals with PL players in New Allegiance.

Task 1 was an easy step to complete personally due to playing with a PL-based squad. Vardy was a single forward and in partnership with Werner was used. Direct play based around crosses is ideal, which will be explained more after the remaining tasks are mentioned.

Task 2: Winning Rush

Completion: 9 wins in New Allegiance

The task is simple to understand and needs no elaboration. It will need some time to complete, though, so it's best to keep patience and play to the best of one's abilities.

Task 3: Moves to Madrid

Completion: La Liga scorers in 12 separate matches in New Allegiance.

The task becomes a lot easier if, instead of using a PL-based squad, somebody is using a La Liga-based squad. Gameplay and focus will essentially be the same, but unlike Task 1, a player will have to play 12 matches and score in each one, irrespective of the result.

Task 4: A Fresh Start in France

Completion: 5 Assists via crosses in New Allegiance with Ligue 1 players

The tricky part is the cross element, especially given how good keepers are in FIFA 22. Aerial throughs provided diagonally worked slightly better than sidewise crosses. The simplest solution can be to get the ball wide and spam aerial crosses.

Ways to complete the tasks in FIFA 22

As mentioned before, there are different ways and will depend heavily on what your team is. Wide formations are preferable to those with lone strikers. Task 1 and Task 4 were combined as per personal experience, but someone can combine Task 4 with Task 3 and then take on Task 1.

Depending on your skill level, Task 2 may or may not be completed. The tasks individually have rewards as well, but the target is Camavinga's OTW.

While the card may not seem useful to everyone, FIFA 22 has already changed. It is no longer recommended that players focus all resources on one lineup entirely. The New Allegiance mode, for example, forces players to play in a lineup of different leagues.

Camavinga is a great card in the making. (Images via: FUTBIN)

The OTW cards also get a boost in FIFA 22 when the team and player give out brilliant performances in real life. Given a club like Real Madrid and his talent, Camavinga's OTW card is highly likely to get a boost in FIFA 22. Obtaining such a card for minimal investment along with individual rewards is lucrative

