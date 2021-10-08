FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Cristiano Ronaldo's Player of the Month (POTM) card

Cristiano Ronaldo is FIFA 22's first Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) card, and fans are already looking enviously at the card.
POTM cards are rewarded in FIFA 22 for players who perform excellently in their respective domestic leagues over a particular month.
Cristiano Ronaldo had a romantic homecoming with his return to Old Trafford. He resumed where he left off in 2009, scoring three goals in three league appearances in September.
Cristiano Ronaldo's POTM card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Mode is locked behind a steep wall of 26 tasks. Users will need to complete all of them over the next couple of weeks to obtain his 92-rated ST card that is untradeable.
FIFA 22: Unlock Cristiano Ronaldo's POTM card
Tactical Emulation
Min. 1 player from Manchester UTD
Min. Team Rating: 84
Min. Team Chemistry: 75
Premier League
Min. 1 player from the Premier League
Min. Team Rating: 84
Min. Team Chemistry: 75
Portugal
Min. 1 Player from Portugal
Min. 1 Player: Team of the Week
Min. Team Rating: 84
Min. Team Chemistry: 75
Top Form
Min. 2 Players: Team of the Week
Min. Team Rating: 84
Min. Team Chemistry: 75
85-Rated Squad x3
Min. Team Rating: 85
Min. Team Chemistry: 70
85-Rated Squad
Min. 1 Player: Team of the Week
Min. Team Rating: 85
Min. Team Chemistry: 70
85-Rated Squad
Min. 2 Players: Team of the Week
Min. Team Rating: 85
Min. Team Chemistry: 70
86-Rated Squad x3
Min. Team Rating: 86
Min. Team Chemistry: 65
86-Rated Squad
Min. 1 Player: Team of the Week
Min. Team Rating: 86
Min. Team Chemistry: 65
86-Rated Squad
Min. 2 Players: Team of the Week
Min. Team Rating: 86
Min. Team Chemistry: 65
87-Rated Squad x2
Min. Team Rating: 87
Min. Team Chemistry: 60
87-Rated Squad x2
Min. Team Rating: 87
Min. Team Chemistry: 55
88-Rated Squad x2
Min. Team Rating: 88
Min. Team Chemistry: 55
88-Rated Squad x2
Min. Team Rating: 88
Min. Team Chemistry: 45
89-Rated Squad x2
Min. Team Rating: 89
Min. Team Chemistry: 45
89-Rated Squad x2
Min. Team Rating: 89
Min. Team Chemistry: 40
All tasks have their rewards, and players have until October 22 to complete them.
POTM card stats
What is there to really say about this card?
Also Read
It has superb finishing, monstrous aerials, and deadly pace. It is an end-game card that players can unlock in FIFA 22 in the second week itself. While he will not be cheap, the 26 SBCs will require at least 2.5 million coins to complete.
Verdict: A great card in FIFA 22 that will cost a considerable amount to complete and obtain. There is no viable alternative as the card is untradeable.