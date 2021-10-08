×
FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Cristiano Ronaldo's Player of the Month (POTM) card

CR7 is back, and he is the PL POTM for September (Image via Getty/EA Sports)
Arka "Biasedguy" Sarkar
ANALYST
Modified Oct 08, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Feature

Cristiano Ronaldo is FIFA 22's first Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) card, and fans are already looking enviously at the card.

POTM cards are rewarded in FIFA 22 for players who perform excellently in their respective domestic leagues over a particular month.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a romantic homecoming with his return to Old Trafford. He resumed where he left off in 2009, scoring three goals in three league appearances in September.

3️⃣ 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀
3️⃣ 𝗚𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀Cristiano Ronaldo is September's @premierleague #POTM#FIFA22 #PoweredByFootball https://t.co/zE2l8cYt9o

Cristiano Ronaldo's POTM card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Mode is locked behind a steep wall of 26 tasks. Users will need to complete all of them over the next couple of weeks to obtain his 92-rated ST card that is untradeable.

He can be yours. You just need to submit 26 challenges!
fifauteam.com/fifa-22-premie… https://t.co/onrVi8BsOc

FIFA 22: Unlock Cristiano Ronaldo's POTM card

Tactical Emulation

Min. 1 player from Manchester UTD

Min. Team Rating: 84

Min. Team Chemistry: 75

Premier League

Min. 1 player from the Premier League

Min. Team Rating: 84

Min. Team Chemistry: 75

Portugal

Min. 1 Player from Portugal

Min. 1 Player: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 84

Min. Team Chemistry: 75

Top Form

Min. 2 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 84

Min. Team Chemistry: 75

85-Rated Squad x3

Min. Team Rating: 85

Min. Team Chemistry: 70

85-Rated Squad

Min. 1 Player: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 85

Min. Team Chemistry: 70

85-Rated Squad

Min. 2 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 85

Min. Team Chemistry: 70

86-Rated Squad x3

Min. Team Rating: 86

Min. Team Chemistry: 65

86-Rated Squad

Min. 1 Player: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 86

Min. Team Chemistry: 65

86-Rated Squad

Min. 2 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 86

Min. Team Chemistry: 65

87-Rated Squad x2

Min. Team Rating: 87

Min. Team Chemistry: 60

87-Rated Squad x2

Min. Team Rating: 87

Min. Team Chemistry: 55

88-Rated Squad x2

Min. Team Rating: 88

Min. Team Chemistry: 55

88-Rated Squad x2

Min. Team Rating: 88

Min. Team Chemistry: 45

89-Rated Squad x2

Min. Team Rating: 89

Min. Team Chemistry: 45

89-Rated Squad x2

Min. Team Rating: 89

Min. Team Chemistry: 40

All tasks have their rewards, and players have until October 22 to complete them.

POTM card stats

What is there to really say about this card?

Ronaldo&#039;s POTM card stats in FIFA 22 (Image via FUTBIN)
It has superb finishing, monstrous aerials, and deadly pace. It is an end-game card that players can unlock in FIFA 22 in the second week itself. While he will not be cheap, the 26 SBCs will require at least 2.5 million coins to complete.

Verdict: A great card in FIFA 22 that will cost a considerable amount to complete and obtain. There is no viable alternative as the card is untradeable.

