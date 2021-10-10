Full list of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Season 1 Squad Battles rewards

FIFA 22 squad battles cover the single-player aspect of the Ultimate Team mode, and it is a great way to earn some bonus coins and packs.

Squad battles have weekly reward drops each Sunday at 9 AM BST (1.30 PM IST). The players are rewarded based on the points they accumulate by playing against the opponents. Let's look at all the different rewards available to FIFA 22 players every week.

FIFA 22: Complete list of Squad Battles rewards

In FIFA 22 squad battles, players can set the difficulty level of the AI. Based on the difficulty levels and the match results, players are rewarded with points. The points keep accumulating, and as a player earns more points, the player keeps climbing higher.

Naturally, playing against the AI at a higher difficulty will reward more points. Beating celebrity teams and TOTW also fetches more points than normal users. Each player can complete up to 40 games a week. Like FIFA 22 division rivals, the rewards have their separate tiers. Each tier has a limited number of positions on the ladder.

FIFA 22 Squad Battles ranks and rewards

RANKS REWARDS RANK 1 (Most points) 100,000 coins

Rare Mega Pack Rare Mega Pack Ultimate Pack Ultimate Pack RANK 2 - 20 (TOP 20) 87,500 coins

Rare Players Pack Rare Players Pack Ultimate Pack RANK 21 - 40 (TOP 40) 75,000 coins

Rare Players Pack Rare Players Pack Jumbo Rare Players Pack RANK 41 - 100 (TOP 100) 65,000 coins

Mega Pack Mega Pack Jumbo Rare Players Pack RANK 101- 200 (TOP 200) 65,000 coins

Mega Pack Mega Pack Rare Players Pack ELITE 1 (3% of all participants) 26,000 coins

Rare Players Pack Rare Players Pack ELITE 2 (3% of all participants)

14,000 coins

Rare Electrum Players Pack Rare Electrum Players Pack Premium Gold Players Pack ELITE 3 (4% of all participants)

8,000 coins

Prime Mixed Players Pack Rare Electrum Players Pack Rare Electrum Players Pack GOLD 1 (10% of all participants)

8,000 coins

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack Prime Mixed Players Pack Prime Electrum Players Pack GOLD 2 (10% of all participants)

6,000 coins

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack Prime Mixed Players Pack GOLD 3 (10% of all participants)

5,000 coins

Prime Mixed Players Pack Jumbo Premium Gold Pack SILVER 1 (10% of all participants) 4,000 coins

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack Jumbo Premium Gold Pack SILVER 2 (10% of all participants) 2,000 coins

Gold Pack Premium Gold Pack Premium Gold Pack SILVER 3 (10% of all participants) 1,000 coins

Gold Pack Premium Gold Pack BRONZE 1 (10% of all participants) 500 coins

Gold Pack Gold Pack BRONZE 2 (10% of all participants) Gold Pack BRONZE 3 (10% of all participants) Prem Loan Player Reward

What are Squad Battles and is it worth it?

FIFA 22 squad battles involve players taking on squads of other real-life players that the AI controls. There are varying levels of difficulty players can test their mettle with. In FIFA 22 squad battles, players take on other players' teams and special teams like celebrities' teams and TOTW.

While the rewards are undoubtedly great, a common question many FIFA 22 players ask is whether squad battles are worth it. After all, FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is primarily geared towards players vs players directly. Many often comment that squad battles are not worth the time and effort.

Not every FIFA 22 player can have the daily time to invest in building great squads and play the versus modes. With the changes that FIFA 22 has incorporated into Division Rivals, players will have to guarantee a certain number of wins to earn the rewards.

FIFA 22 squad battles are a much more relaxed take where you can play your custom squad even if you're a casual player. Rest assured that at higher difficulties, the AI is indeed very challenging. However, players do not have to focus purely on the meta and can have more fun with their squad. On top of all this, the game keeps rewarding you for your performances. This is done by giving cards and coins and tinkering with your team to your liking.

