FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 9 (TOTW 9) predictions

An international break is going on, but FIFA 22 will soon release Team of the Week player items for week 9. Here's a look at which footballers have made international performances of excellence and could potentially make an entry come Wednesday.

Team of the Week (TOTW) cards are special player items that symbolize exceptional individual performances on weekends from the world of football. These are in-form cards and have boosted stats compared to their basic counterparts.

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA



Check out a couple noteworthy ones, plus all the new squad building options in #FIFA22 Position changes are all the rage 🔀💪Check out a couple noteworthy ones, plus all the new squad building options in #TOTW 8, available now in #FUT Position changes are all the rage 🔀💪Check out a couple noteworthy ones, plus all the new squad building options in #TOTW 8, available now in #FUT. #FIFA22 https://t.co/TFRsxVPVFc

Normally weekend football is taken into account for consideration of performances. But when there is an international break, performances of footballers in their national team jerseys are considered.

Although players will have to wait for the official release on Wednesday, here's a look at the possible additions that will be featured in the TOTW 9 release of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Predictions and possible players of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Team of the Week (TOTW 9)

Who would have thought that Portugal's goalkeeper would be the star and main reason for the draw against the Republic of Ireland? In a match which Portugal would have been expected to win comfortably, Rui Patricio single-handedly ensured that the match ended in a draw. We got an in-form Keylor Navas in TOTW 4, and we can have another keeper item in TOTW 9 in FIFA 22.

Both Marko Arnautovic and Louis Schwab played important roles in Austria's 4-2 win over Israel. Arnautovic had 1 assist and 1 goal while Schwab managed a brace.

Burak Yilmaz ran riot against Gibraltar as he scored a hat-trick of assists in Turkey's 6-0 comprehensive win.

BERG (Carl) @_BERG___



2 Goals

MOTM

9.2 Rating



#FIFA22 I #FUT22 I #TOTW After 8 weeks, ive had the FTOTW right on 6 occasions, and we are going for number 7 with Szoboszlai2 GoalsMOTM9.2 Rating After 8 weeks, ive had the FTOTW right on 6 occasions, and we are going for number 7 with Szoboszlai2 GoalsMOTM9.2 Rating#FIFA22 I #FUT22 I #TOTW https://t.co/VpKua4Mqe8

Dominik Szoboszlai scored a brace to help Hungary get an important 4-0 win against San Marino.

Ondrej Duda also scored a hat-trick as Slovakia won 6-0 in a cakewalk victory against Malta.

Jonas Hoffman scored one and set up another as Germany dominantly won 4-1 vs Armenia.

From African qualifiers, Zambia won 4-0 against Mauritania, where Fashion Sakala scored a great hat-trick. Patson Daka was the other scorer.

This was a weekend for the big guns booming and a goal rush occurring. Robert Lewandowski started the show with a brace and an assist in Poland's 4-1 win.

Riggers @UniqueRiggers



Kane got a Hat Trick and an Assist, then Lewandowski scored 2 and got an assist!



#Fifa22 #TOTW IF Kane & Lewandowski?Kane got a Hat Trick and an Assist, then Lewandowski scored 2 and got an assist! IF Kane & Lewandowski?Kane got a Hat Trick and an Assist, then Lewandowski scored 2 and got an assist!#Fifa22 #TOTW https://t.co/vqoSuJPFcK

Harry Kane has had a sub-par start to the new season, but it was vintage Kane against Albania. England won 4-0 comfortably as Kane brought up a perfect hat-trick.

Kylian Mbappe decimated Kazakhstan as he notched up four goals and one assist, as France were rampant and ultimately won by eight goals to nil. Will the French superstar follow in the path of club-mate Neymar, who was there in FIFA 22 TOTW 8?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This is a developing list, and additions will be made to it if any more entries warrant a spot. These are also predictions for FIFA 22 TOTW 9, and not the actual one.

Edited by R. Elahi