FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Chase Your Dreams SBC?

Single-task SBCs continue to drop under the latest FIFA 22 promo of Numbers Up, and the most recent one goes with the rosy title of "Chase Your Dreams."

The Numbers Up promo has been introduced in FIFA 22 with global sports goods giant Adidas. All SBCs, promo reveals, and player rewards are based on the theme of Adidas Products.

November saw a host of single-task SBCs, many of which have been popular in the community. SBCs like Chase Your Dreams are popular, especially among beginner FIFA 22 players, because they are easy and cheap to complete.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the Chase Your Dreams SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Squad conditions

These are the squad parameters set for completing this SBC:

Nationalities: Min 2

Same League Count: Max 3

Same Club Count: Min 2

Bronze Players: Max 4

Rare: Min 6

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Chase Your Dreams SBC will cost around 5000 coins if a player has to complete the SBC from scratch. However, the actual cost will vary based on how much fodder the player already has and how much of that existing fodder will be used.

Review of Chase Your Dreams SBC in FIFA 22

All the single task SBCs in FIFA 22 so far have been good. It started with the Rulebreakers promo that dropped these SBCs daily, and the trend has continued with the Numbers Up promo.

Chase Your Dreams is not a great single-task SBC at all. Upon completion, it dropped one Gold Players Pack, and the reward is extremely meager, judged by its cost. Even if the actual cost of its completion is reduced to about 2000 coins, Chase Your Dreams is not dream-worthy at all in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

What is the Chase Your Dreams SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

Chase Your Dreams SBC is the second single-task SBC to be released which belongs to the Numbers Up promo. EA Sports has released the promo in association with sports item maker Adidas.

Numbers Up promo in FIFA 22 (Image via EA Sports)

The Numbers Up promo features special player items of footballers who will get stat upgrades to 99 in one of the three departments - pace, dribbling, and passing. Based on the assigned footwear, it will be decided which department will receive the 99 boosts. It is also to be remembered that this 99 boost will not be instant and will happen gradually over time in FIFA 22.

