FIFA 22 squad analysis: Manchester City

FIFA 22 has over a hundred football clubs worldwide, including their original rosters and players, but few can boast riches and powers like Manchester City.

The club has seen a meteoric rise over the last decade since the City Football Group took over in the late 2000s. Since then, the Citizens, who Sir Alex Ferguson described as "noisy neighbors," have moved up the food chain ahead of Manchester United.

Manchester City has won more English Premier League titles than any other club in the last decade. The only elusive trophy that is yet to come to them is the prestigious UEFA Champions League. However, last year's runners-up is a solid favorite to win it this year.

Complete analysis of Manchester City squad for FIFA 22

Squad overalls

Att: 84

Mid: 87

Def: 84

Manchester City's gold mine is its prized midfielders with several world-class players. The attack and defense are not far behind, and we will discuss all these in detail in further sections.

Attack

Pep Guardiola's system at Manchester City relies on a highly flexible process that revolves around a false nine and rotating forwards. It is a common observation on many matchdays when Phil Foden plays as a CF.

In FIFA 22, the 83-rated Gabriel Jesus leads the line, and while the only out and out forward is Liam Delap, players can employ 84 rated Phil Foden in the role.

The wider positions have a plethora of talent, some of whom do exceptionally well in the FIFA 22 meta. Raheem Sterling, Ferran Torres, Bernardo Silva, and Riyad Mahrez are all top player items.

FIFA 22 players can also enjoy Jack Grealish, who recently became the most expensive British footballer ever.

Midfield

As we said earlier, in FIFA 22, Manchester City's midfield is the gold mine. Kevin De Bruyne leads it, and at 91, the CM is the highest-rated midfielder in the game.

Foden himself is suited ideally in the CAM position, and his 84 rated item has a potential overall of 92.

Ilkay Gundogan also fits well in the CM position and is a wonderful player item in FIFA 22. There are not one but two good defensive midfield options in the form of Rodri and Fernandinho.

Defense

Ederson is the main pillar in the goal for Manchester City, and he is an excellent shot-stopper and passer of the ball. FIFA 22 gamers can enjoy one of the best CBs in the world in the form of the 88-rated Ruben Dias.

Joao Cancelo's 86 rated player item can be employed both as an LB and RB.

Additionally, players can avail the services of Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, and Kyle Walker. John Stones and Oleksandr Zinchenko can easily fit in the first time as well.

Overall review

Manchester City has one of the most complete squads in FIFA 22. They have an incredible starting XI and a very strong bench to support them.

As a result, FIFA 22 players will not have to worry about the quality of their resources, and Manchester City will allow players to enjoy what the best of world football offers.

