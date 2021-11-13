FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the Impossible is Nothing SBC?

The first single-task SBC of the new Numbers Up promo is live on FIFA 22, and it goes by the bold tagline, "Impossible is Nothing."

November is the month of the single-task Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) for FIFA 22. The Rulebreakers promo featured a number of them, many of which were vastly popular among fans.

The biggest reason for their popularity was the easy and cheap nature of completion. Single-task SBC helps beginners due to its ease of submission, while veterans seldom require additional investments to get it done.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the Impossible is Nothing SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

What is the Impossible is Nothing SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

Impossible is Nothing is the first SBC to be released in FIFA 22 that belongs to the new and latest Numbers Up promo. The Numbers Up promo features special player items of footballers who will get stat upgrades upto 99 in one of the three departments - pace, dribbling, and passing.

As great as it looks, Impossible is Nothing is a non-repeatable SBC, which means it can be done only once by every FIFA 22 player. One has less than 48 hours to complete this SBC.

Squad conditions

These are the squad parameters set for completing this SBC:

Leagues: Max 4

Same Nation Count: Max 6

Same Club Count: Max 3

Rare: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

FIFA 22 players will have to spend around 4800 coins to complete this SBC from scratch, and the final cost will ultimately depend on the extent of utilizing existing fodder.

Review of Impossible is Nothing SBC in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 players can obtain one Rare Electrum Players Pack by completing the Impossible is Nothing SBC. The SBC is worth it even if one has to potentially spend coins and not use a single fodder.

Once again, FIFA 22 players have shown their acceptance towards single-task SBC as it has a 91% positive reaction on FUTBIN.

These SBCs are good for both beginners and veterans of FIFA 22. It works well for the former because these are easy and cheap to do. These SBCs go a long way in helping new players set up their teams and get going.

As for FIFA 22 veterans, they have plenty of fodder that is neither usable nor tradable. SBCs like Impossible is Nothing enable players to shuffle their fodder and get something that can be essential.

