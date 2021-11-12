FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Mohamed Salah's Player of the Month (POTM) card

Mohamed Salah is FIFA 22's Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) card for October and fans are already looking enviously at the card.

POTM cards are rewarded in FIFA 22 for players who perform excellently in their respective domestic leagues over a particular month. These cards have boosted stats and are only obtainable by completing their respective SBCs only.

Mohamed Salah had an outstanding October, where he had a phenomenal nine-goal involvement in four games. He became the first opposition footballer in the Premier League era to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford.

Complete list of tasks and rewards for Mohamed Salah's POTM SBC in FIFA 22

POTM SBC tasks

Salah's POTM SBC is a set of seven tasks. FIFA 22 players will have less than four weeks to complete all tasks to earn the valuable player item.

Premier League

Number of players from the Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

86-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

87-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 45

Number of players in the Squad: 11

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 40

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Liverpool

# of players from Liverpool: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

If completed from scratch, Salah's POTM SBC will cost FIFA 22 players about 950,000 coins. Of course, the final amount of the actual cost will depend on using the existing fodder.

Mohamed Salah POTM card review

Salah's POTM card in FIFA 22 is a 92 rated RW card. Like his TOTW variants, the card has phenomenal stats. With 93 Pace, 91 Shooting, and 93 Dribbling, he is a dream card for any FIFA 22 Ultimate Team player.

Salah POTM card stats (Image via FIFA 22)

Mohamed Salah already has two excellent TOTW cards in FIFA 22, but not everyone had the great opportunity to obtain them. A million coins are not cheap, but for those who didn't get either of the two TOTW variants, Salah's POTM SBC is an excellent opportunity.

Like Cristiano Ronaldo's POTM card, the critical question is not about the value or usefulness of the card. Salah's POTM card is the equivalent of a Lamborghini in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

