Full list of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Division Rivals rewards for Season 2

The complete list of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Division Rivals rewards for FIFA 22 Division Rivals' new season, Season 2, has started.

FIFA 22 Division Rivals Season 2 starts on November 11 at 8:00 a.m. UK time, ending the long Season 1. Some things have stayed the same while others have changed. A significant change seems to be the reintroduction of relegation, as players will now be relegated by a division or two based on where they ended the previous season.

Helmar Designs 🌷 @HelmarDesigns



#FIFA22 🆕 A review of the Division Rivals & FUT Champions changes as we go from Season 1 into Season 2 tomorrow. 2ī¸âƒŖ 🆕 A review of the Division Rivals & FUT Champions changes as we go from Season 1 into Season 2 tomorrow. 2ī¸âƒŖ#FIFA22 https://t.co/nHpdxkV7We

Division Rivals is one of the most popular modes among FIFA 22 players as it lets the gamers face each other with their custom squads.

Complete list of weekly reward options for Season 2 of FIFA 22 Division Rivals

FIFA 22 Rewards Classifications

There are three main sets of rewards associated with the FIFA 22 Division Rivals.

Milestone Rewards: One-time rewards that are associated with hitting certain targets.

NepentheZ @NepentheZ I think a lot of people aren't understanding milestone rewards.



It's a new season, so it's new rewards. What you got today was for the season that has just ended, no the season that is about to commence. I think a lot of people aren't understanding milestone rewards.It's a new season, so it's new rewards. What you got today was for the season that has just ended, no the season that is about to commence.

Season End Rewards - One-time rewards obtained at season end.

Weekly Rewards - Recurring rewards received by FIFA 22 players every Thursday at 8 a.m. UK time.

Conditions for weekly rewards

Weekly rewards: Reach a particular division and rank and win three matches that week.

All players started in Division 10 as FIFA 22 was launched worldwide on October 1. For example, qualifying for Rank II of Division 10 requires three wins. Each win gives them +1, each loss hands -1, and draws count for 0.

The same pattern is likely to continue in Season 2 as well. FIFA 22 Division Rivals is in exciting mode as users go head to head. It's often a matter of pride and swagger trying to outplay their opponents with their teams.

Complete set of rewards sorted according to Divisions and Ranks

Division 10

Rank I Option 1 1 x Small Mixed Players Pack 50 x FUT Champs Points 250 x Coins Option 2 2 x Small Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable) 50 x FUT Champs Points Option 3 1 x Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradeable) 50 x FUT Champs Points 250 x Coins Rank II Option 1 1 x Small Mixed Players Pack 50 x FUT Champs Points Option 2 2 x Small Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable) 50 x FUT Champs Points Option 3 2 x Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradeable) 50 x FUT Champs Points

Division 9

Rank I Option 1 1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack 60 x FUT Champs Points 750 x Coins Option 2 2 x Premium Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 60 x FUT Champs Points 750 x Coins Option 3 1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack 1 x Small Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 60 x FUT Champs Points 500 x Coins Rank II Option 1 1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack 60 x FUT Champs Points 500 x Coins Option 2 2 x Premium Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 60 x FUT Champs Points 500 x Coins Option 3 1 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack 1 x Small Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 60 x FUT Champs Points

Division 8

Rank I Option 1 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack 80 x FUT Champs Points Option 2 2 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 80 x FUT Champs Points Option 3 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack 80 x FUT Champs Points 750 x Coins Rank II Option 1 1 x Small Prime Gold Players 80 x FUT Champs Points 2,000 x Coins Option 2 2 x Small Prime Gold Players (Untradeable) 80 x FUT Champs Points 2,000 x Coins Option 3 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 2 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable) 80 x FUT Champs Points Rank III Option 1 1 x Small Prime Gold Players (Untradeable) 80 x FUT Champs Points 1,500 x Coins Option 2 2 x Small Prime Gold Players (Untradeable) 80 x FUT Champs Points 1,500 x Coins Option 3 2 x Premium Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable) 2 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack 80 x FUT Champs Points

Division 7

Rank I Option 1 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 100 x FUT Champs Points Option 2 2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 100 x FUT Champs Points Option 3 2 x Prime Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable) 2 x Premium Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 100 x FUT Champs Points Rank II Option 1 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack 100 x FUT Champs Points 2,000 x Coins Option 2 2 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 100 x FUT Champs Points 2,000 x Coins Option 3 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack 100 x FUT Champs Points 2,000 x Coins Rank III Option 1 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack 100 x FUT Champs Points 1,200 x Coins Option 2 2 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 100 x FUT Champs Points 1,200 x Coins Option 3 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack 100 x FUT Champs Points 250 x Coins

Division 6

Rank I Option 1 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 150 x FUT Champs Points 2,000 x Coins Option 2 2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 150 x FUT Champs Points 2,000 x Coins Option 3 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack 150 x FUT Champs Points 500 x Coins Rank II Option 1 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 150 x FUT Champs Points 1,500 x Coins Option 2 2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 150 x FUT Champs Points 1,500 x Coins Option 3 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack 150 x FUT Champs Points Rank III Option 1 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 150 x FUT Champs Points 1,000 x Coins Option 2 2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 150 x FUT Champs Points 1,000 x Coins Option 3 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 1 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable) 150 x FUT Champs Points 1,000 x Coins

Division 5

Rank I Option 1 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 1 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack 200 x FUT Champs Points Option 2 2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 2 x Small Prime Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable) 200 x FUT Champs Points Option 3 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 200 x FUT Champs Points 1,500 x Coins Rank II Option 1 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 200 x FUT Champs Points 3,500 x Coins Option 2 2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 200 x FUT Champs Points 3,500 x Coins Option 3 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 200 x FUT Champs Points 750 x Coins Rank III Option 1 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 200 x FUT Champs Points 3,000 x Coins Option 2 2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 200 x FUT Champs Points 3,000 x Coins Option 3 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 200 x FUT Champs Points

Division 4

Rank I Option 1 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 1 x Small Rare Electrum Players Pack 400 x FUT Champs Points Option 2 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Premium Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 400 x FUT Champs Points Option 3 1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack 400 x FUT Champs Points Rank II Option 1 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack 400 x FUT Champs Points Option 2 2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 2 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 400 x FUT Champs Points Option 3 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 400 x FUT Champs Points 1,000 x Coins Rank III Option 1 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 1 x Premium Electrum Players Pack 400 x FUT Champs Points Option 2 2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 2 x Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 400 x FUT Champs Points Option 3 1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Small Prime Gold Players 400 x FUT Champs Points 1,000 x Coins

Division 3

Rank I Option 1 1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack 1 x Gold Players Pack 500 x FUT Champs Points Option 2 2 x Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 2 x Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 500 x FUT Champs Points Option 3 1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack 500 x FUT Champs Points 2,000 x Bronze Pack (Untradeable) Rank II Option 1 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 1 x Small Prime Gold Players 500 x FUT Champs Points Option 2 2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 2 x Premium Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable) 500 x FUT Champs Points Option 3 1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack 500 x FUT Champs Points 1,000 x Coins Rank III Option 1 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 1 x Premium Mixed Players Pack 500 x FUT Champs Points Option 2 2 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 2 x Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 500 x FUT Champs Points Option 3 1 x Rare Electrum Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Prime Electrum Players Pack 500 x FUT Champs Points 500 x Coins

Division 2

Rank I Option 1 1 x Prime Gold Players Pack 600 x FUT Champs Points 1,500 x Coins Option 2 2 x Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 600 x FUT Champs Points 1,000 x Coins Option 3 1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Small Prime Gold Players 600 x FUT Champs Points 1,500 x Coins Rank II Option 1 1 x Prime Gold Players Pack 600 x FUT Champs Points 1,000 x Coins Option 2 2 x Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 600 x FUT Champs Points 1,000 x Coins Option 3 1 x Small Prime Gold Players (Untradeable) 1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack 500 x Coins 600 x FUT Champs Points Rank III Option 1 1 x Prime Gold Players Pack 600 x FUT Champs Points Option 2 2 x Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 600 x FUT Champs Points Option 3 1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Small Prime Gold Players 600 x FUT Champs Points

Division 1

Rank I Option 1 1 X Jumbo Premium Gold Players 750 X FUT Champs Points 500 Coins Option 2 2 X Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradeable) 750 X FUT Champs Points 500 Coins Option 3 1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradeable) 1 X Prime Electrum Players Pack 750 X FUT Champs Points 500 Coins Rank II Option 1 1 X Rare Players Pack 750 X FUT Champs Points Option 2 1 X Rare Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 X Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 750 X FUT Champs Points 1000 Coins Option 3 1 X Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradeable) 1 X Prime Electrum Players Pack 750 x FUT Champs Points Rank III Option 1 1 X Prime Gold Players Pack 750 X FUT Champs Points 1500 Coins Option 2 Â 2 X Prime Gold Players Pack 750 X FUT Champs Points 1500 Coins Option 3 Â 1 X Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradeable) 1 X Small Prime Gold Players Pack 750 X FUT Champs Points 1500 Coins

Elite Division

Rank I Option 1 1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack 1,000 x FUT Champs Points 3,000 x Coins Option 2 2 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 1,000 x FUT Champs Points 3,000 x Coins Option 3 1 x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) 1 x Small Rare Gold Players Pack 1,000 x FUT Champs Points 3,000 x Coins

Rewards for Division Rivals Season 2 stayed the same as what was there in Season 1. However, with the relegation system currently in place, EA Sports could have increased the rewards slightly.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Many FIFA 22 players have said that the mode is now intensely competitive and better rewards may be more satisfactory.

Edited by Srijan Sen