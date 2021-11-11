FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the No Rules SBC?

FIFA 22 has dropped yet another Rulebreaker SBC after Defying the Norm and Rule Breaker, and the latest one is titled No Rules.

The Rulebreakers promo has featured a series of single-task SBCs that help FIFA 22 beginners and veterans alike. No Rules, like its predecessors from the same promo, is another single-task SBC. Single-task SBC helps beginners due to its ease of submission, and for veterans, they mostly require zero investment.

Tasks, rewards, and review of the No Rules SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

What is No Rules SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team?

No Rules SBC is a single-task SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team and is part of the latest Rulebreakers promo. The Rulebreakers promo is an interesting one as it features player items of those footballers who have received noticeable changes in their stats and overalls between FIFA 22 and FIFA 21.

As great as it looks, No Rules is a non-repeatable SBC, which means that it can be done at most only once by every FIFA 22 player.

Squad conditions

Clubs: Exactly 5

Same League Count: Min 3

Same Nation Count: Min 3

Gold Players: Min 7

Rare: Min 6

Team Chemistry: Max 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

The No Rules SBC will cost around 6000 coins to complete without any fodder. So naturally, the cost of completion comes down when existing fodder is used in FIFA 22.

Review of No Rules SBC in FIFA 22

No Rules SBC rewards FIFA 22 players with one Premium Gold Players Pack. If the maximum possible completion cost is considered, No Rules SBC is still worth it in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. At the time of writing, the SBC has an 85% like rate among players, which once again underlines the highly positive feedback Rulebreakers SBC has received overall.

These SBCs are good ones for both beginners and veterans of FIFA 22. It works well for beginners because these are easy and cheap to do. However, the rewards are more valuable when FIFA 22 players are just getting started.

While veterans can build squads flexibly due to their better collection and more coins, beginners do not have that privilege. These SBCs go a long way in helping new players set up their teams and get going.

As for FIFA 22 veterans, they have plenty of fodder that is neither usable nor tradable. SBCs like No Rules enable players to shuffle their fodder and try to get something that can be useful.

