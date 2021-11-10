FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Miroslav Klose Mid Icon card

FIFA 22 has introduced the first set of Icons as part of the Squad Building Challenges (SBCs), and the first one features former German striker Miroslav Klose.
SBCs, in general, are a great way to improve the squads and collections in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode. However, while packs may seem like the more lucrative option, they rely a lot on probability and can potentially lead to a huge loss of coins.
With the wonderful opportunity that FIFA 22 players have via these Icon SBCs, they can obtain the Iconic player items of football legends without spending large FUT coins in the market.
Miroslav Klose Mid Icon SBC tasks, rewards, card stats, and more for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team
What is the Miroslav Klose Mid Icon SBC?
FIFA 22 SBCs drop various rewards like FUT coins, packs, and player items. These player items are of a special kind in some way or the other. Miroslav Klose's Mid Icon SBC gives all players the chance to obtain an Icon card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.
Iconic player items have been added for the greatest footballers who have graced the beautiful game but have now retired.
Tasks and rewards of the SBC
Klose's Mid Icon SBC in FIFA 22 is a set of six tasks, and players will have to complete all the tasks in about four weeks to obtain the iconic player item.
Born Legend
- Rare Bronze Players: Exactly 11
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Reward: One Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Rising Star
- Rare Silver Players: Min 11
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Reward: One Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Die Roten
- Bayern Munich Players: Min 1
- TOTW or FUT Champions Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 82
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Reward: One Small Gold Players Pack
League Legend
- Bundesliga Players: Min 1
- TOTW or FUT Champions Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Reward: One Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
League Finesse
- Serie A TIM Players: Min 1
- TOTW or FUT Champions Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack
Salto-Klose
- German Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Reward: One Prime Electrum Players Pack
If FIFA 22 pplayers who plan to complete this task from scratch, may have to potentially shell out around 225000 coins. The actual cost will be heavily dependent on the usage of existing fodder by the players.
Miroslav Klose Mid Icon Card Review
Miroslav Klose's player item from the SBC is an 89 rated ST card. The card has a healthy 83 Pace that will help it do well in the current FIFA 22 meta. Dribbling of 81 is decent, but his 91 Finishing and 87 Shooting are the standout stats.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Overall, based on the completion price, the SBC has great value in FIFA 22, and it's a wonderful opportunity for players to add an icon to their squad.