FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Marco Verratti Rulebreakers card

Another FIFA 22 Squad Building Challenge (SBC) is up for grabs under the release of the Rulebreakers promo, and the latest one features Marco Verratti's player item for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode.

The easiest way to expand the collection and improve the squad in FIFA 22 is by opening packs. But packs come with a certain RNG that can lead to large wastage of money.

Marco Verratti SBC tasks, rewards, card stats, and more for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Why complete SBCs that drop players?

Unlike packs, SBCs in FIFA 22 do not have RNG attached to them. Therefore, if a player is completing an SBC that drops a player's item, they will know exactly what the item is. Such SBCs may cost more than packs but give out assured rewards that reduce the chances of FUT coins being wasted in FIFA 22.

Tasks and rewards of the SBC

Marco Verratti Rulebreakers SBC is a set of four tasks, and players will have a bit more than six days to complete the full set of tasks.

Task 1: Rulebreakers

Rulebreakers Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 82

Team Chemistry: 80

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Task 2: Tactical Emulation

# of Players from Paris Saint-Germain: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 83

Team Chemistry: 75

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Premium Mixed Players Pack

Task 3: Ligue 1

# of Players from Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 84

Team Chemistry: 70

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Task 4: National Duty

# of Players from Italy: Min. 1

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 85

Team Chemistry: 65

# of Players in the Squad: 11

REWARD: Premium Gold Players Pack

Overall, the full set of tasks will cost around 120000 coins to complete, but costs will come down based on the usage of existing fodder in FIFA 22.

Marco Verratti Rulebreakers FIFA 22 card review

Marco Verratti's Rulebreakers card in FIFA 22 is an 89-rated CM card. Overall wise, the card justifies its price. While the Physicals of 88 and Defending of 81 is okay, 81 Passing is not that high. The card has a very mediocre pace of only 72, and the standout stat is its Dribbling of 93.

Marco Verratti Rulebreakers card stats (Image via FUTBIN)

Verratti's Rulebreakers card has stats more suitable for a CDM than a CM. Given the high costs, FIFA 22 players should only complete the SBC if they have a Ligue 1 squad. Otherwise, this SBC should be avoided, and the coins should be saved.

