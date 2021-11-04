FIFA 22 adds Joshua Cavallo Player Moments, trolls attack based on his life choice

FIFA 22 has added several players as part of different promos, and its latest addition of Australian footballer Joshua Cavallo is already facing a lot of heat on social media.

Cavallo's player item belongs to the Players Moments promo, introduced in FIFA 22 with the SBC of Kevin-Prince Boateng. However, unlike Boateng, Cavallo's player item is an objective reward, and players can complete tasks in the FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge.

Players Moments in FIFA 22 refer to the player's career milestone and boosted stats in that area. Although Joshua Cavallo has not achieved anything significant yet on the field, he came out as the first homosexual player playing in the first division of a nation's football pyramid. EA Sports seems to have a dedicated card to ensure that the game stays inclusive, just like real-world football.

Joshua Cavallo's Players Moments card in FIFA 22 trolled and why it leaves a sour taste in the mouth

Joshua Cavallo recently declared that he is gay, and he was relieved to disclose the news. Since then, support has poured in from all corners for the footballers. However, even though the world is in the 21st century, homosexuality is still taboo in many parts.

Cavallo's Player Moments card tasks

Players will have to complete three tasks to unlock the card. Cavallo's player item is a silver star, and the tasks are easy to achieve and need no extra investment aside from the team.

Task 1: Win 3 matches in Live FUT friendly: Silver Lounge.

Task 2: Score 8 goals in Live FUT friendly: Silver Lounge.

Task 3: Assist 6 goals in Live FUT friendly: Silver Lounge.

FIFA 22 players have up to seven days from writing to complete all the tasks and unlock Joshua Cavallo's Players Moments Card.

Joshua Cavallo's Players Moments card and the unwarranted hate

As soon as Cavallo's special player item was revealed in FIFA 22, trolls flooded social media. Some comments may have been justified, but it can be said for certain that a lot of the hatred was centered around Cavallo's declaration a few days ago.

Zwë 👑 @ZwebackHD Some of the responses I'm seeing to the Cavallo Objective card just shows how close minded people can be and proves exactly why it's important to promote acceptance everywhere. Have more compassion. Be better. Some of the responses I'm seeing to the Cavallo Objective card just shows how close minded people can be and proves exactly why it's important to promote acceptance everywhere. Have more compassion. Be better.

Football is a lot more than just what happens just on the pitch, as it has significant ramifications in all our lives. As patrons of the game, we have to ensure that the field stays open to all of us. There is no place for any discrimination of any kind, primarily if it's based on someone's life choices.

FIFA 22 players can avoid the card if they want, and that is fine. But mocking the player with vile tweets is just not ok. Some moments are above on-field performances and milestones and go deeper to shape what our society should strive to be.

Some comments under his card on FUTBIN have been outright distasteful (Image via FUTBIN)

FUTBIN is taking action by actively deleting all the comments on his FUTBIN page. The like-dislike ratio on his card on FUTBIN speaks volumes about how the community is reacting to its release.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Joshua Cavallo neither asked for our support nor EA to introduce a Players Moments card in FIFA 22 in his honor. However, how we choose to be can definitely shape our future and our future generations to come.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar