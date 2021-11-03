FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Players Moments Kevin-Prince Boateng card

FIFA 22 has released another Squad Building Challenge (SBC), which features an unlockable player item as a reward. The latest one features the Players Moments player item of Kevin-Prince Boateng.

Player Moments are unique cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team that recognize current active footballers' past accolades and milestones. Like all special player items, the Players Moments cards have boosted stats in the department where the respective players achieved the milestone.

FUT Mentor @FUTMentor First Player Moments SBC in FIFA 22 🟢 First Player Moments SBC in FIFA 22 🟢 https://t.co/aHNWILSqUf

Some excellent cards have been added as part of the SBC rewards from promos in FIFA 22. Let's now look at the tasks FIFA 22 players will need to complete to obtain the first Players Moments player item of this year's game.

Tasks, rewards, and review of Players Moments Kevin-Prince Boateng card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Kevin-Prince Boateng's Players Moments SBC is pretty straightforward and has only two tasks. However, FIFA 22 players will have to complete both tasks within seven days to unlock the particular player item.

SBC tasks

Top Form

TOTW Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Reward: One Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Reward: One Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Kevin-Prince Boateng Players Moments SBC will cost around 48000 coins to complete from scratch. This makes it one of the cheapest SBCs upon comparison with other player rewards.

Kevin-Prince Boateng Players Moments card stats and SBC review

Kevin-Prince Boateng's Players Moments card is an 86 rated CAM player item. The card lacks steam in the case of pace, with only 79. However, the shooting and dribbling stats are pretty good, along with passing.

Boateng Players Moments card stats (Image via FUTBIN)

87 Dribbling, 87 Finishing, and 84 passing are not bad at all. With the Physicality of 83, there is scope for Boateng's Players Moments card to be used in center midfield for FIFA 22.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Suppose a FIFA 22 player plans to build a Bundesliga squad and can't complete Florian Wirtz's POTM SBC. In that case, this can be a good cheaper alternative. Due to the lower cost of completion, this will be a good SBC for those who have started recently. However, for players who have a settled line-up, they may want to skip this SBC even at its lower price point.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul