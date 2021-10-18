FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Florian Wirtz's Player of the Month (POTM) card

FIFA 22 has revealed the Bundesliga POTM is the last of them all, and it is none other than Bayer Leverkusen's teenage sensation, Florian Wirtz.

The talented teenager is the first Bundesliga POTM player in FIFA 22. The German wonderkid is one of the best talents in FIFA 22 career mode. Players will also enjoy his special Player of the Month (POTM) card in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Player of the Month goes to the player who performs the best in a specific month throughout the league. Wirtz is a German sensation who has grabbed headlines since making his debut two seasons back. POTM cards are unique player cards available in FIFA 22. Wirtz's POTM card is present as a Squad Building Challenge (SBC) reward.

Let's look into the details of the task, rewards, and Florian Wirtz's POTM card.

FIFA 22: Florian Wirtz POTM card stats, SBC tasks, and more

For FIFA 22, Wirtz's POTM SBC has two separate tasks. Each of the two tasks has its rewards. Players will need to complete both tasks within November 13th to obtain this untradeable player item.

Task 1: Bundesliga

Bundesliga Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Rewards: One Gold Pack

Task 2: Germany

German Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Rewards: One Jumbo Gold Pack

At the time of writing, the entire SBC will cost around 70000 coins on PC, but the cost will be significantly reduced based on your existing fodder in FIFA 22.

Florian Wirtz's POTM card stats

At first look, Wirtz's 86 rated CAM card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team looks quite decent. The card has a good pace of 91 though it's low on sprint speed. Finishing of 82 and passing of 85 are great as well. Dribbling stats of 89 shines through as the most striking one among all the details.

As usual, if players are not building a Bundesliga team, this card can be avoided. Judging by its price at the moment, the card looks worth the investment. Wirtz's POTM card can double up as a good player for No.9 if required, which adds to the card's value.

At the moment, the card will be a good addition for FIFA 22 players who are constructing a Bundesliga XI. The card will remain viable for some time in the future, so players need not worry about their investment.

