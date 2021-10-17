FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Nabil Fekir's Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) card

FIFA 22 Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) cards have been introduced for Europa League teams and players.

Matthijs De Ligt is the first player to get an unlockable RTTK SBC card from UEFA Champions League. Nabil Fekir became the first player to get his RTTK card as part of the SBC rewards from the Europa League. FIFA 22 continues to avail players as rewards from the SBC that started with Ones to Watch (OTW) cards.

Fekir's RTTK SBC is relatively simpler when compared to some of the current SBCs that are ongoing. Each task has its reward as well. Players have about a week at the time of writing to unlock the card. Let's look at Fekir's Europa League RTTK card, the tasks and the potential costs of FIFA 22.

FIFA 22: Nabil Fekir Europa League RTTK card stats, tasks and rewards

Task 1: La Liga

Minimum 1 La Liga player

Minimum 1 Team of the Week players

Minimum 83 Team Rating

Minimum 70 Team Chemistry

1 x Small Gold Players Pack

Task 2: La Liga

Minimum 1 La Liga player

Minimum 1 Team of the Week players

Minimum 83 Team Rating

Minimum 70 Team Chemistry

1 x Small Gold Players Pack

The combined cost is likely to be around 20,000 coins depending on the platform and timing of your completion of the SBC in FIFA 22.

Nabil Fekir Europa League RTTK card stats

Nabil Fekir RTTK is an 86 rated CAM card that looks like a great fit for a La Liga squad. The card is well-balanced. With a pace of 85, dribbling of 88 and shooting and passing of 85 each, Fekir has good base stats for his position.

Nabil Fekir's RTTK stats (Image via FIFA 22)

Fekir's RTTK is an excellent option for players who are building a La Liga squad. In FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, Attacking Midfielders are a vital part of the present meta in the Ultimate Team. There are not many options that are versatile and well-rounded like Fekir's RTTK card is.

When finally judged by its potential valuation, it is an excellent option and must-have card at the moment. Players building La Liga squads in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode have already found a solid option in Karim Benzema's POTM. Fekir's RTTK card adds a range of options for players. With an Overall of 86, the card will also stay viable for some time in the future.

