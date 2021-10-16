FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Matthijs De Ligt's Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) card

FIFA 22 has commemorated the start of the European Competition with Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) cards.

FIFA 22 players can obtain RTTK player items in packs. Additionally, EA Sports has kept the tradition of Ones to Watch (OTW) cards by introducing RTTK player cards obtainable via Squad Building Challenges (SBC).

Matthijs De Ligt is one of the biggest defensive talents in global football. FIFA 22 players can obtain an untradeable RTTK version of the Dutch centre-back. As with all SBCs, De Ligt's SBC is a set of individual tasks. Players will have to complete all the tasks within the stipulated time to earn the reward.

Let's look at the tasks, potential costs and the card itself in detail.

FIFA 22: SBC tasks and the RTTK card

There are a total of 6 tasks in FIFA 22 De LIgt RTTK SBC. Each task has its completion rewards.

Task 1: Gold Squad SBC

Gold Squad: Min. 11

Team Chemistry: Min. 30

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Two Players Pack

Cost: 5000 coins

Task 2: Rare Gold Squad SBC

Player Level: Min. Gold

Rare: Min. 11

Team Chemistry: Min. 30

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Two Players Pack

Cost: 7000 coins

Task 3: Tactical Elimination SBC

Number of players from Juventus: Min. 1

Squad Rating: Min. 82

Team Chemistry: Min. 75

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Gold Pack

Cost: 8000 coins

Task 4: Serie A SBC

Number of players from Serie A: Min. 1

Squad Rating: Min. 83

Team Chemistry: Min. 70

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Small Gold Players Pack

Cost: 10000 coins

Task 5: National Duty SBC

Number of players from the Netherlands: Min. 1

Squad Rating: Min. 84

Team Chemistry: Min. 65

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 19000 coins

Potential Solution (Image via FUTBIN)

Task 6: 85-Rated Squad SBC

Squad Rating: Min. 85

Team Chemistry: Min. 60

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 35000 coins

Potential Solution (Image via FUTBIN)

De Ligt RTTK card

De Ligt RTTK card. (Image via FUTBIN)

De Ligt RTTK card is an 87 rated CB card that has pretty decent stats. The card is not the fastest in the market but has a decent pace. The card has great defensive and physical stats, making him a great CB in FIFA 22 ultimate team mode.

If players want to obtain the card, they have a bit more than 5 days at the time of writing. While Matthijs De Ligt RTTK is a solid choice for FIFA 22 ultimate team, the only concern may be the pace. Kalidou Koulibaly's POTM card can solve that problem but will cost significantly more as well.

