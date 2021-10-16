FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Matthijs De Ligt's Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) card

FIFA 22 has commemorated the start of the European Competition with Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) cards.
FIFA 22 players can obtain RTTK player items in packs. Additionally, EA Sports has kept the tradition of Ones to Watch (OTW) cards by introducing RTTK player cards obtainable via Squad Building Challenges (SBC).
Matthijs De Ligt is one of the biggest defensive talents in global football. FIFA 22 players can obtain an untradeable RTTK version of the Dutch centre-back. As with all SBCs, De Ligt's SBC is a set of individual tasks. Players will have to complete all the tasks within the stipulated time to earn the reward.
Let's look at the tasks, potential costs and the card itself in detail.
FIFA 22: SBC tasks and the RTTK card
There are a total of 6 tasks in FIFA 22 De LIgt RTTK SBC. Each task has its completion rewards.
Task 1: Gold Squad SBC
Gold Squad: Min. 11
Team Chemistry: Min. 30
Number of Players in the Squad: 11
Rewards: 1 Two Players Pack
Cost: 5000 coins
Task 2: Rare Gold Squad SBC
Player Level: Min. Gold
Rare: Min. 11
Team Chemistry: Min. 30
Number of Players in the Squad: 11
Rewards: 1 Two Players Pack
Cost: 7000 coins
Task 3: Tactical Elimination SBC
Number of players from Juventus: Min. 1
Squad Rating: Min. 82
Team Chemistry: Min. 75
Number of Players in the Squad: 11
Rewards: 1 Gold Pack
Cost: 8000 coins
Task 4: Serie A SBC
Number of players from Serie A: Min. 1
Squad Rating: Min. 83
Team Chemistry: Min. 70
Number of Players in the Squad: 11
Rewards: 1 Small Gold Players Pack
Cost: 10000 coins
Task 5: National Duty SBC
Number of players from the Netherlands: Min. 1
Squad Rating: Min. 84
Team Chemistry: Min. 65
Number of Players in the Squad: 11
Rewards: 1 Mixed Players Pack
Cost: 19000 coins
Task 6: 85-Rated Squad SBC
Squad Rating: Min. 85
Team Chemistry: Min. 60
Number of Players in the Squad: 11
Rewards: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack
Cost: 35000 coins
De Ligt RTTK card
De Ligt RTTK card is an 87 rated CB card that has pretty decent stats. The card is not the fastest in the market but has a decent pace. The card has great defensive and physical stats, making him a great CB in FIFA 22 ultimate team mode.
Also Read
If players want to obtain the card, they have a bit more than 5 days at the time of writing. While Matthijs De Ligt RTTK is a solid choice for FIFA 22 ultimate team, the only concern may be the pace. Kalidou Koulibaly's POTM card can solve that problem but will cost significantly more as well.