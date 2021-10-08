FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Karim Benzema's Player of the Month (POTM) card

FIFA 22 has revealed the different Player of the Month (POTM) cards for September, and Karim Benzema has been selected as the La Liga POTM.

Karim Benzema has been a loyal servant of Real Madrid CF for many years now. Under Carlo Ancelotti, he has made a breezy start to the season and has been the best player in La Liga over the last month. EA Sports has acknowledged the performances, giving him a POTM card which is now available to all players of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

In FIFA 22, Karim Benzema's POTM card is available as an SBC reward. Although a lot was made earlier today about the steep demands of Cristiano Ronaldo's POTM SBC, this one looks a lot more achievable. Let's look at the card itself, the SBC tasks, and how much a player will need to invest to acquire the card.

FIFA 22: Karim Benzema POTM card, SBC tasks and more

Karim Benzema already has a pretty solid base card in FIFA 22. His POTM card is even better. The card is a little low on pace at 79, but everything else about the card is phenomenal. The card has 91 OVR and 80 physical, which is great for a striker. Add to all this his 88 shooting, 84 passing and 90 dribbling, and players have a very well-rounded striker in FIFA 22 ultimate team mode.

Karim Bezema POTM card stats. (Image via FIFA 22)

As mentioned before, Benzema's POTM is a reward for his SBC. His SBC is a set of 2 tasks that will come as a relief to many after seeing the 26 task SBC of Cristiano Ronaldo's POTM card.

Task 1: La Liga

Min 1 player from LaLiga Santander

Min 1 player from Team of the Week

Min Team Rating: 85

Min chemistry: 70

Rewards: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Like the other POTM SBCs in FIFA 22, the tasks are mainly focused on overall rather than chemistry. This task can be completed with higher-rated fodders, and the involved cost will be around 45000 coins.

potential solution. (Images via: FUTBIN)

Task 2: France

Min 1 player from France

Min Team Rating: 87

Min Team Chemistry: 60

Rewards: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

A simple task upfront in FIFA 22, the tricky part will be the cost element as players are just getting started. The estimated cost will be around 90000 coins.

potential solution. (Images via: FUTBIN)

On completing both tasks, players will obtain the 91 rated ST POTM card of Karim Benzema. The card is good value for what he brings, but it will be at your discretion whether to get the card or not. The cost of completion will also vary based on your existing card collection in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode.

