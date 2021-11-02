FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete the FUT Hero Upgrade SBC?

FIFA 22 dropped a fresh SBC on Monday evening with the release of FUT Hero Upgrade, which provides players with the first opportunity to earn a FUT Hero player item.

Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) provide a unique and great way for FIFA 22 players to obtain new items and improve their playing squads.

The last few days have seen some exciting player items become available as part of the Rulebreakers promo. While Michail Antonio's card is available as part of weekly objectives, FIFA 22 players can also earn Rulebreakers versions of Christopher Nkunku and Dante.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team FUT Hero Upgrade SBC: Tasks, conditions, rewards, and overall review

FUT Hero Upgrade SBC has three separate tasks in FIFA 22, and players will have to complete all of them to get the Hero player item. They have up to six days to complete the SBC.

FUT Hero Upgrade SBC tasks

The relevant tasks assigned to the various squads are listed below:

83-Rated Squad

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 83

Min. Team Chemistry: 60

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

85-Rated Squad

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 85

Min. Team Chemistry: 55

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

86-Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 86

Min. Team Chemistry: 40

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

FUT Hero Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 costs about 170,000 coins to complete from scratch. Potential costs will come down depending on the number of existing fodder players may use.

FUT Hero Upgrade SBC review

FUT Hero Upgrade is a great SBC for any FIFA 22 player. Beginners will, however, be unable to finish this SBC, as they will neither have the required fodder nor the coins.

Bullardiniho @Bullardiniho3 Lads we have the HERO UPGRADE 😍.. 86,85,83 rated teams very easy to complete, hunt for Ginola is on!! Save your shareplays for 8pm, best pack pull gets £5 PayPal! #fifa22 Lads we have the HERO UPGRADE 😍.. 86,85,83 rated teams very easy to complete, hunt for Ginola is on!! Save your shareplays for 8pm, best pack pull gets £5 PayPal! #fifa22 https://t.co/at8GqZkUdW

But those who started their FIFA 22 journeys in October should not be having a problem. Completing the tasks will not be that difficult based on the amount of fodder that they will likely have.

In cases where there is a lack of fodder, the coins can come in handy. But FUT Hero Upgrade SBC is a must-do for the veterans of FIFA 22.

