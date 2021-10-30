FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Christopher Nkunku Rulebreakers card

Another FIFA 22 Squad Building Challenge (SBC) is up for grabs with the release of the Rulebreakers promo, and the latest one features Christopher Nkunku's player item. However, there is a twist.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team traditionally lets players open packs with coins and FIFA points to expand their collections. Apart from that, EA Sports regularly drops different SBCs and weekly objectives, which rewards them with player items.

Christopher Nkunku SBC tasks, rewards, card stats, and more for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Christopher Nkunku's cards arrive with a twist

FIFA 22 players prefer SBCs and objectives for the simple reason that they allow players control over what they are obtaining. Christopher Nkunku's Rulebreakers SBC goes one step further.

Players who complete the SBC will be rewarded with a pick between two different versions of Christopher Nkunku. Both cards offer different strengths and weaknesses.

With that out of the way, let's focus on the tasks of the SBC, their rewards, and stats for both versions of the card.

Tasks and rewards of the SBC

Christopher Nkunku Rulebreakers SBC is a set of two tasks, and FIFA 22 enthusiasts will have to complete both to unlock the player's item pick. They have about a week to complete the SBC.

Task 1: Bundesliga

Exchange a squad featuring players from Bundesliga

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1

TOTW Players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Team Chemistry: Min. 60

Reward: Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Task 2: France

Exchange a squad featuring players from France.

France Players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Team Chemistry: Min. 55

Reward: Prime Gold Players Pack

Overall, the two tasks cost about 160,000 coins combined. Coupled with that, any potential cost of completion will come down based on the fodder that FIFA 22 players will already have.

Christopher Nkunku Rulebreakers card stats

While the two cards may look similar, they have one major difference. Both are 86 rated CAM cards that add to the excellent list of valuable French footballers in FIFA 22.

The cards are very mobile with a pace of 85 and are highly skillful with a dribbling of 89. They lack defensive and physical stats, but that's understandable for their positions. Overall, they are certainly not terrible by any stretch.

The main stats in which the two versions vary are finishing and passing.

Nkunku Rulebreakers card stats (V2) (Image via FUTWIZ)

Version 1 has 85 shooting but 74 passing which makes it highly aggressive in front of goal.

Nkunku Rulebreakers card stats (V2) (Image via FUTWIZ)

Version 2 possess just 75 shooting but makes up for it with a staggering 93 passing. These stats transform Nkunku into an out-and-out attacking mid.

FIFA 22 players can pick the version they want according to their requirements. However, it can be said for certain that Christopher Nkunku's cards are superb, and the SBC is a complete value for money.

