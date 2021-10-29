5 strikers with the best heading accuracy in FIFA 22

Strikers in FIFA 22 have several essential attributes that make them what they're in-game and heading accuracy is one such attribute.

Heading accuracy measures the aerial ability of the player items in FIFA 22. Footballers who have excellent headers of the ball in real life have great heading accuracy in the game. The higher the rating, the more accurate are the directions and strength of the headed balls of those players in FIFA 22.

Although the meta in FIFA 22 relies largely on pace, the crossing is an excellent way to attack. There are brilliant crossers in the game, but the tactic can't be used properly unless the man leading the attacking line - center forward - has the required ability to meet the ball adequately in the air.

This article dives into five strikers who have the highest heading accuracy and are aerial beasts in FIFA 22

Top 5 aerially dominant strikers in FIFA 22

5) Robert Lewandowski

Heading Accuracy: 90

Guaje18 @ItsGuaje18 Imagine if this came out tomorrow for tomorrows promo. I’d sell my kidneys for Lewandowski #FIFA22 Imagine if this came out tomorrow for tomorrows promo. I’d sell my kidneys for Lewandowski #FIFA22 https://t.co/o5vH3QZYtb

The Polish and Bayern Munich striker is a deadly predator in front of goal. He is one of the hottest contenders for the Ballon D'Or this season. In FIFA 22, Lewandowski lacks a bit of pace, but that's the only thing he lacks. Not only is he clinical with both feet, but he is also equally good in the air and outjumps the best of opponents.

4) Olivier Giroud

Heading Accuracy: 90

The French World Cupper has won multiple trophies with the teams he has played so far. He has made a busy start since his switch to Milan. Giroud is not the most mobile option moving forward in FIFA 22 but has a precise ability to win and head the ball towards goal.

3) Cristiano Ronaldo

Heading Accuracy: 90

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball FIFA 22 features two elite strikers competing against each other in the Premier League. Cristiano Ronaldo made his return to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021. dlvr.it/SB8xjD FIFA 22 features two elite strikers competing against each other in the Premier League. Cristiano Ronaldo made his return to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021. dlvr.it/SB8xjD

The Portuguese have finally returned to Manchester United. Against Atalanta, he has shown just how good he is in the air. When he met Luke Shaw's cross to score United's winner, he reminded the world once again why he is one of the best aerial strikers in FIFA 22.

2) Leonardo Pavoletti

Heading Accuracy: 93

Pavoletti is great in the air (Image via Getty)

You have to be exceptional in the air to beat the names above and Leonardo Pavoletti of Cagliari is one such player. Like Giroud, he isn't pacy or mobile but is phenomenal aerially.

1) Luuk De Jong

Heading Accuracy: 93

Ronald Koeman may not have got too many things right at Barcelona, but his estimation of Luuk De Jong's aerial understanding was one of those. De Jong is a typical target man and suffers somewhat in FIFA 22 due to the dominant pace meta. However, he is the joint highest in the game when it comes to heading accuracy.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen