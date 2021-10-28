FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain N'Golo Kante Flashback card

FIFA 22 on Thursday, 28 October 2021, has dropped a fresh flashback card, which features N'Golo Kante, widely considered one of the best footballers in the world right now.

Flashback cards are special cards that celebrate a highlight of the player's career. So far, these cards have been specifically available in FIFA 22 as part of the Squad Building Challenges (SBC) rewards.

N'Golo Kante will be the third flashback card in FIFA 22. The Frenchman follows Pedro and Samuel Umtiti, who were released earlier this month. Kante's highlight season flashback captures the 2015-16 campaign when Leicester beat all realistic odds to win the league title.

Let's now look at the tasks and rewards that players will have to complete to unlock N'Golo Kante's flashback card. As usual, the article will also look at the card stats and review the SBC.

Tasks, rewards, and review of N'Golo Kante Flashback card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 players who want to obtain the flashback card will have to complete 7 tasks and submit 7 squads. They have until 4 November 2021 to complete all sets of tasks and unlock the card.

All of the relevant tasks and requirements have been mentioned below:

Gold Squad

Gold Player: Min 11

Team Chemistry: Min 30

Reward: One Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Rare Gold Squad

Rare Gold Player: Min 11

Team Chemistry: Min 30

Reward: One Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Past and Present

Leicester City or Chelsea Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Reward: One Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Premier League

Premier League Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Rewards: One Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Les Bleus

French Player: Min 1

TOTW Players: Min1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

TOTW Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Reward: One Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Reward: One Small Rare Gold Player Pack

Although the SBC has just started, the approximate cost of completing all the tasks is around 220,000 coins.

N'Golo Kante Flashback card stats

Incidentally, Kante's flashback card is a downgrade on his base card. However, the 87 rated CDM card is still a very solid option to have in the squad.

Kante flashback stats in FIFA 22 (Image via FIFA 22)

The card has an excellent pace of 82 and defending of 82 as well. Coupled with that, it has a dribbling stat of 83 which means players will win and carry the ball well with the French midfielder. However, shortcomings surface in the passing and physical stats.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Overall, Kante's base card in FIFA 22 is better than his flashback card. But the former is also more expensive. Given the approximate cost of this SBC, the flashback card is appropriate for those who want Kante but can't afford the higher price.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul