FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain N'Golo Kante Flashback card

FIFA 22 on Thursday, 28 October 2021, has dropped a fresh flashback card, which features N'Golo Kante, widely considered one of the best footballers in the world right now.
Flashback cards are special cards that celebrate a highlight of the player's career. So far, these cards have been specifically available in FIFA 22 as part of the Squad Building Challenges (SBC) rewards.
N'Golo Kante will be the third flashback card in FIFA 22. The Frenchman follows Pedro and Samuel Umtiti, who were released earlier this month. Kante's highlight season flashback captures the 2015-16 campaign when Leicester beat all realistic odds to win the league title.
Let's now look at the tasks and rewards that players will have to complete to unlock N'Golo Kante's flashback card. As usual, the article will also look at the card stats and review the SBC.
Tasks, rewards, and review of N'Golo Kante Flashback card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team
FIFA 22 players who want to obtain the flashback card will have to complete 7 tasks and submit 7 squads. They have until 4 November 2021 to complete all sets of tasks and unlock the card.
All of the relevant tasks and requirements have been mentioned below:
Gold Squad
- Gold Player: Min 11
- Team Chemistry: Min 30
- Reward: One Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Rare Gold Squad
- Rare Gold Player: Min 11
- Team Chemistry: Min 30
- Reward: One Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Past and Present
- Leicester City or Chelsea Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Reward: One Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
Premier League
- Premier League Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Rewards: One Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Les Bleus
- French Player: Min 1
- TOTW Players: Min1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack
Top Form
- TOTW Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Reward: One Prime Electrum Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 55
- Reward: One Small Rare Gold Player Pack
Although the SBC has just started, the approximate cost of completing all the tasks is around 220,000 coins.
N'Golo Kante Flashback card stats
Incidentally, Kante's flashback card is a downgrade on his base card. However, the 87 rated CDM card is still a very solid option to have in the squad.
The card has an excellent pace of 82 and defending of 82 as well. Coupled with that, it has a dribbling stat of 83 which means players will win and carry the ball well with the French midfielder. However, shortcomings surface in the passing and physical stats.
Overall, Kante's base card in FIFA 22 is better than his flashback card. But the former is also more expensive. Given the approximate cost of this SBC, the flashback card is appropriate for those who want Kante but can't afford the higher price.