FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 6 (TOTW 6) cards revealed

Wednesday at FIFA 22 brings a fresh batch of Team of the Week (TOTW) cards, so EA Sports released TOTW 6 worldwide at 18:00 hrs BST.

TOTW cards have better stats compared to their base variants as they are special player items. The TOTW cards celebrate exceptional individual performances by footballers in the real world.

Due to their increased stats and better in-game performances, TOTW cards are highly demanded in FIFA 22. So far, EA Sports has only released them in player packs, with the TOTW Upgrade SBC being the only exception. These cards are in limited supply due to very low odds of getting them from packs.

Last weekend saw some incredible individual performances in the world of football. Many of those performances have been rewarded with a place among TOTW 6.

FIFA 22: Team of the Week 6 players list

Alberto Toril Domingo ST 73

Ryan Bowman ST 74

Veton Berisha ST 78

Jan Kopic RM 79

Thomas Ouwejan LWB 79

Alfred Gomis GK 81

Youcef Atal RB 81

Joshua King ST 81

Oliver Torres Munoz CM 81

Joselu ST 81

Antonio Candreva RM 82

Christian Gunter LWB 82

Deuje Caleta-Car CB 82

Taremi ST 82

Dayot Upamecano CB 84

Declan Rice CDM 84

Giovanni Simeone ST 84

Emile Smith Rowe LM 84

Mason Mount RF 85

Dusan Tadic LW 86

David Alaba CB 86

Peter Gulacsi GK 86

Mohamed Salah RW 91

The best cards of FIFA 22 TOTW 6

Mohamed Salah became the latest entry into the record books when he became the first player to score a hat-trick as an opposition player at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Salah is one of the most pro-meta cards in FIFA 22.

If you feel that his earlier TOTW card is good, this one is even better. The card has every relevant stat required to dominate FIFA 22 in the highest divisions. This card will add incredible value to anyone's squad in the game.

David Alaba, Peter Gulacsi and Dusan Tadic are all rated 86 and all are great cards to have. The best among the three seems to be David Alaba, who had a memorable El Clasico debut last Sunday. He scored a goal and was adjudged Man of the Match.

Mason Mount had a memorable role to play in Chelsea's dominant victory over Norwich. He scored a hat-trick as the London club won 7-0. Mount's TOTW 6 card looks a bit short on pace but has excellent finishing and creative stats. Overall, it's a decent card that players can make full use of in FIFA 22.

TOTW 6 in FIFA 22 has a number of excellent cards and is a stark improvement on last week's release.

