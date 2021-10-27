FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Filip Kostic's Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) card

Another FIFA 22 player item SBC is up for completion, with the latest featuring a Filip Kostic Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) card.

RTTK cards are special player items in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, which celebrates European club competitions. RTTK cards are not only in form cards, but they will also receive boosts based on how much progress each card makes in the knockouts.

The cards are available to all the players in packs. However, players can also bypass their dependence on luck to obtain RTTK cards via Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) and objectives.

Filip Kostic's RTTK card can be unlocked by completing his SBC, a set of 2 tasks. FIFA 22 players will have to complete both tasks to unlock the rewards. Players have one week at the time of writing to complete it.

Unlocking Filip Kostic's RTTK card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Both tasks need to be completed to obtain the card.

Task 1: Top Form

Inform Player: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Rewards : 1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

Task 2: Bundesliga

Number of players from the Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Rewards : 1 Mixed Players Pack

The entire SBC will cost around 34000 coins to complete from scratch. Costs will, as usual, come down if players use the pre-existing fodder that they have.

Filip Kostic RTTK card stats

Kostic's RTTK card is an 86 rated LM card that will fit in well with Bundesliga squads. The standout stat of the card is the pace of 90. With 85 passing and 86 dribbling, the card can act reasonably in the form of an inside forward and traditional winger. His finishing stats of 80 could have been better, which would have added a lot of value to the card.

Kostic RTTK card stats (Image via FIFA 22)

Eintracht Frankfurt sits at the top of the table with seven points in the current Europa League. Realistically, the card will get at least one boost, which will make the card very good, especially for the cost of 32000 coins.

However, Kostic offers no chemistry outside Bundesliga teams. He is Serbian by nationality and there are several excellent cards from the region. Hence, Kostic RTTK SBC in FIFA 22 should only be done by players building Bundesliga sides.

