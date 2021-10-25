FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 6 (TOTW 6) predictions

Forty-eight hours are still left to go for FIFA 22 Team of the Week 6 (TOTW 6) cards to arrive, but social media is already abuzz with many predictions.

TOTW cards are in form player cards that are released once every week in FIFA 22. These cards are used to reward performances of those footballers who do excellently in a given week.

TOTW cards are boosted versions of the regular cards of the footballers and are available to players in packs. Since these cards have upgraded stats, they sell for higher prices in the market. These cards are much less in supply, and the odds of obtaining TOTW cards are low.

Let's look at the possible members who can be the top entrants in the upcoming release of TOTW 6 players in FIFA 22.

Predictions and possible players of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Team of the Week 6 (TOTW 6)

Starting in the goalkeeper department, Lukasz Fabianski had an excellent outing against Tottenham Hotspur. He kept a clean sheet as the Hammers won 1-0.

There have been several excellent defensive performances over the last week. Dayot Upamecano kept a clean sheet and got two assists in Bayern Munich's clinical win.

Sebastian Coates scored a vital goal and kept a clean sheet in Sporting Lisbon's win in Liga NOS.

David Alaba had a memorable El Clasico debut as he scored for Real Madrid and was adjudged Man of the Match. Real Madrid won 2-1.

All three cards are heavily expected to feature in the actual release of FIFA 22 TOTW 6.

Mason Mount scored a memorable hat-trick in Chelsea's rampant 7-0 victory over Norwich City.

Dominik Szoboszalai was a key figure in RB Leipzig's win. The German club have had a tough start but won 2-1 last weekend. The Hungarian scored one and set up another to help Leipzig get a vital win.

Both of these players are expected to feature in FIFA 22 TOTW 6.

Moving wide on the pitch, FIFA 22 TOTW 6 will probably consist of Dusan Tadic. The Serbian wide man had 3 goal involvements in Ajax's 5-0 Eredivisie win. He notched up two assists and a solitary goal.

On the right is Liverpool's Egyptian winger, Mohammed Salah. Salah became the first player in the Premier League era to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford. Incidentally, this will be Salah's second appearance as a TOTW player in FIFA 22 if he features.

Up top, Kevin Volland is a likely candidate to get his in-form card. He scored one and assisted another in Monaco's 2-1 win.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a special outing as the Gabon striker was involved in many things for Arsenal. Like Volland, he scored and set up another to help the London club win 3-1.

Of course, these are just some of the major predictions for the TOTW 6 team in FIFA 22 this coming Wednesday. Some or many of these names may not feature, but few like Salah and Mount are guaranteed to feature given their performances.

Edited by Rohit Mishra