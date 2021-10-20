FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 5 (TOTW) cards revealed

It is another Wednesday as FIFA 22 launches Team of the Week 5 (TOTW 5) cards on October 20 worldwide.

TOTW cards are special inform cards for footballers who have done well in a particular week. TOTW cards in FIFA 22 have boosted stats over their base counterparts. Naturally, players are open to trying to find them from packs or acquire them from the market. However, the cards come at a premium because they are better in stats and rarer in supply.

TOTW 5 features some exciting footballers that FIFA 22 will want to grab with their hands. Some of these footballers fit directly with the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team meta that makes them highly useful. Others may not be as convenient, but they can still be sold for a decent amount of coins. Let's have a look at all the TOTW 5 players and the top 3 in detail.

FIFA 22: Team of the Week 5 players list

Tatsuki Seko CM 75

Kasim Rabihic RW 76

Carlitos ST 79

Kaoru Mitoma LW 79

Oscar Wendt LB 79

Julian Alvarez ST 81

Anssumane Fati LW 81

Pedro Santos RM 81

Matteo Gendeouzi CM 81

Rodolfo Cota GK 81

Jude Bellingham CM 82

Gaetan Laborde ST 83

Angelo Ogbonna CB 83

Teji Savanier CAM 83

Damian Suarez RB 84

Ben Chilwell LWB 84

Tanguy Ndombele CAM 84

Andrej Kramaric ST 85

Josip Ilicic CF 86

Roberto Firmino CF 86

Serge Gnabry RM 86

Matthias Ginter CB 86

Wojciech Szczesny GK 88

Top five TOTW 5 cards

This is the first time that the highest-rated player of TOTW in FIFA 22 in a week is a keeper. Juventus' Szczesny wins the prestigious pole position. With an 88 rating, 87 diving, and 89 reflex, the shot-stopper will be an excellent addition to FIFA 22 Ultimate Mode teams built with Serie A players.

Also Read

There are four players on the 86 rating who completed our top five this week. The most exciting card among the 4 is the one of Serge Gnabry. The 86 rated RM card has 84 pace, 85 shot, 87 dribbling, and 81 passing, making him a great player in the present meta.

Additionally, the PL squad builders have got another attacking proposition in the form of Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian forward scored a hat-trick over the weekend and was naturally featured in the lineup. The card makes up for the lack of pace with 90 dribbling and healthy shooting and passing of 80 each.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar