FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Iñaki Williams' Record Breaker card

FIFA 22 has dropped its first Record Breaker (RB) card for Ultimate Team, which features Athletic Bilbao's star player Iñaki Williams.

As their names suggest, Record Breaker cards celebrate the creation of a particular record or bypass an old one. William' RB card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team celebrates his consecutive 203 starts for Bilbao. With injuries and transfers a regular part of a footballer's life, Williams has achieved no small feat.

FUT&Mouth @FUTandMouth @FutIconOK Everything you need to know about #FIFA22 first Record Breaker card; Inaki WilliamsInaki is always a beast in game!! #FUT22 Everything you need to know about #FIFA22 first Record Breaker card; Inaki WilliamsInaki is always a beast in game!!#FUT22📸 @FutIconOK https://t.co/NXCp0eVNVm

Players have always liked Iñaki Williams in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team due to his blistering pace. The special card is an excellent card over his base card in FIFA 22. Players have been excited since the release of this card.

However, to enjoy this card, players will have to complete a 7-task SBC in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22: Iñaki Williams Record Breaker SBC tasks

There are seven tasks that players will have to complete. The expiry date for the SBC is October 26th, so players have about a week at the time of writing.

Task 1: Gold Squad

Gold Player: Min 11

Team Chemistry: Min 30

Rewards: One Two Players Pack

Task 2: Rare Gold Squad

Rare Gold Player: Min 11

Team Chemistry: Min 30

Rewards: One Two Player Pack

Task 3: El León Inquebrantable

Athletic Club Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 81

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Rewards: One Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

Task 4: La Furia Roja

Spanish Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Reward: One Small Gold Players Pack

Task 5: LaLiga

LaLiga Santander Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Rewards: One Premium Mixed Players Pack

Task 6: Top Form

TOTW Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Reward: One Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Task 7: 85-Rated Squad

TOTW Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Rewards: One Small Prime Gold Players Pack

The SBC will require about 150000-170000 coins, depending on the platform. Any potential cost, as always, will come down based on the pre-existing fodder of the players.

Iñaki Williams Record Breaker card stats

Iñaki Williams Record Breaker card stats. (Image via FUTBIN)

Iñaki Williams is a very meta forward in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. His Record Breaker card will be an even bigger hit for FIFA 22 players due to his sizzling pace. His 84 rated ST card is a +3 upgrade over his base card.

Also Read

The standout stat is the 96 pace that has abnormally fast sprint speed and acceleration. His pace is well supported by his dribbling and finishing of 83 and 84, respectively. Overall, the card is a very pro-meta one in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team and is a great card, especially for making a LaLiga XI.

Edited by Srijan Sen