FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Iñaki Williams' Record Breaker card

FIFA 22 has dropped its first Record Breaker (RB) card for Ultimate Team, which features Athletic Bilbao's star player Iñaki Williams.
As their names suggest, Record Breaker cards celebrate the creation of a particular record or bypass an old one. William' RB card for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team celebrates his consecutive 203 starts for Bilbao. With injuries and transfers a regular part of a footballer's life, Williams has achieved no small feat.
Players have always liked Iñaki Williams in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team due to his blistering pace. The special card is an excellent card over his base card in FIFA 22. Players have been excited since the release of this card.
However, to enjoy this card, players will have to complete a 7-task SBC in FIFA 22.
FIFA 22: Iñaki Williams Record Breaker SBC tasks
There are seven tasks that players will have to complete. The expiry date for the SBC is October 26th, so players have about a week at the time of writing.
Task 1: Gold Squad
Gold Player: Min 11
Team Chemistry: Min 30
Rewards: One Two Players Pack
Task 2: Rare Gold Squad
Rare Gold Player: Min 11
Team Chemistry: Min 30
Rewards: One Two Player Pack
Task 3: El León Inquebrantable
Athletic Club Players: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 81
Team Chemistry: Min 80
Rewards: One Small Prime Mixed Players Pack
Task 4: La Furia Roja
Spanish Players: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 82
Team Chemistry: Min 75
Reward: One Small Gold Players Pack
Task 5: LaLiga
LaLiga Santander Players: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 83
Team Chemistry: Min 70
Rewards: One Premium Mixed Players Pack
Task 6: Top Form
TOTW Players: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 84
Team Chemistry: Min 65
Reward: One Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
Task 7: 85-Rated Squad
TOTW Players: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 85
Team Chemistry: Min 60
Rewards: One Small Prime Gold Players Pack
The SBC will require about 150000-170000 coins, depending on the platform. Any potential cost, as always, will come down based on the pre-existing fodder of the players.
Iñaki Williams Record Breaker card stats
Iñaki Williams is a very meta forward in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. His Record Breaker card will be an even bigger hit for FIFA 22 players due to his sizzling pace. His 84 rated ST card is a +3 upgrade over his base card.
The standout stat is the 96 pace that has abnormally fast sprint speed and acceleration. His pace is well supported by his dribbling and finishing of 83 and 84, respectively. Overall, the card is a very pro-meta one in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team and is a great card, especially for making a LaLiga XI.