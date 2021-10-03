Who is the fastest center-back (CB) in FIFA 22?

This year, FIFA 22 players will get access to many fast-paced center-backs (CBs) to build their Ultimate Team. The fastest among these is Jeremiah St. Juste, who has a pace rating of 91.

While full-backs are the obvious choice for high-speed defenders, it seems that FIFA 22 has a whole range of fast-paced center-backs. This article examines Jeremiah St. Juste and his statistics in the game.

Diviing into the fastest CB in FIFA 22

Jeremiah St. Juste has just made history by being the fastest center-back defender of all time in FIFA Ultimate Team. The Pace in FIFA is decided by Acceleration and Sprint Speed. St. Juste's Pace stats are:

Pace - 91

Acceleration - 87

Sprint Speed - 94

A Pace rating above 90 puts him at par with attackers and midfielders. Although not usually seen in defenders, high Acceleration and Sprint Speed ratings are good to have. It means the defender can cover more ground on the pitch.

Jeremiah St. Juste's complete stats (excluding Pace):

Shooting - 58

Positioning - 64

Finishing - 59

Shot Power - 66

Long Shots - 48

Volleys - 48

Penalties - 59

Passing - 66

Vision - 62

Crossing - 64

Free Kick - 37

Short Passing - 75

Long Passing - 71

Curve - 36

Dribbling - 74

Agility - 76

Balance - 66

Reactions - 75

Ball Control - 73

Dribbling - 75

Composure - 68

Defense - 78

Interceptions - 80

Heading - 69

Defensive Awareness - 79

Standing Tackle - 78

Sliding Tackle - 76

Physical - 73

Jumping - 85

Stamina - 76

Strength - 71

Aggression - 70

As seen from the above ratings, St. Juste excels in all the fields that defenders should be good at. His passing is quite good for a center-back, with both short passing and long passing above 70. The defense is exceptional, with a high interception, defensive awareness, and tackle ratings.

While his jumping and stamina are quite good, St. Juste's weakness lies in his strength and aggression. Although these ratings are not bad, they could've been better. As a result, he would benefit from being placed beside a CB with a high Physical rating.

Jeremiah St. Juste is a 24-year-old Dutch footballer currently playing for FSV Mainz 05. His Career Mode value is £8.5 million, although his FUT value is expected to get more expensive.

