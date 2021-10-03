5 major things that changed in FIFA 22 Career Mode

FIFA 22 was released just yesterday, and it brought several changes to the FIFA series. This year, Career Mode is a major highlight alongside the new Hypermotion technology, which is exclusive to consoles.

This article takes a look at some of the new features introduced for Career Mode in the new game.

FIFA 22: 5 changes to Career Mode from the last game

1) Create a club

The most significant addition in FIFA 22 Manager Career is the long-awaited arrival of Create-a-Club. This year, instead of picking an established team, players may go to the field with a club they created from scratch.

They begin by deciding on a name and a nickname for the club. The latter will be used for in-game commentary and will appear in all of the mode's different menus. From there, players have complete authority over the club, including the uniforms and crest.

2) Manager rating

Manager Rating is available in Player Career (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Manager Rating method evaluates a manager's assessment of a player's ability to contribute to the club. The newly formed Pro will begin their career on the bench, with the manager allowing them to play for a limited period of time.

Players must work their way up to secure a place in the starting lineup.

3) Come on as a sub

A new element in FIFA 22 Player Career is the ability to enter a match from the bench. The created Pro will be allowed to enter the game as soon as their manager decides to bring them on as a substitute.

4) New player growth system

Perks and skill points are gained upon levelling up (Image via Electronic Arts)

FIFA 22 introduces a new way of developing a player-made character. Apart from an all-new experience points (XP) progression system, players also get access to a number of perks. These will be unlocked with Skill Points, which are gained upon leveling up.

5) Dressing room atmosphere

FIFA 22 also brings new cinematic cutscenes to the game, including those in the dressing room. These will be triggered after every match to reflect the mood of the squad. As expected, it changes based on the team's onfield results.

FIFA 22 Career Mode has incorporated some brilliantly unique features. Fans have been crying out for improvements and additions for years. Suffice to say, Career Mode has finally delivered on those requests.

