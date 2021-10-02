Top 5 new features added to FIFA 22 Career Mode

FIFA 22 is set for an authentic career mode experience in both player mode and manager mode. There are many new and exciting features like Manager Rating, Dressing Room Atmosphere, Player Growth, and much more.

Career Mode remains one of the most exciting features in FIFA games. There are two major types of careers a gamer can pursue in FIFA 22. One is to be a manager, while the other is to be a player.

This article highlights some of the most exciting aspects of this year's game. These include some of the best features for the Player Career mode in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22: Rating for manager, dressing room atmosphere, etc., in all-new Career Mode

1) Coming on as a sub

The option to enter a match from the bench is a new feature in FIFA 22 Player Career. This will deliver the experience of a young prospect who works his way up the ranks to the main lineup.

Players will be able to enter the match as soon as their manager decides to sub them on. This will be displayed in the pre-match launcher, where they'll have the option of playing the rest of the match or simulating it.

2) Manager Rating

Manager Rating in FIFA 22 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Manager Rating is a system that assesses a manager's opinion on a player's ability to contribute to the team. The created Pro will begin their career on the bench, with the manager giving them a short playing time to impress him.

If the set objectives are met, the Pro will begin to get more playing time, with the possibility of breaking into the starting lineup.

3) Dynamic tifos

Awesome tifos in FIFA 22 (Image via Electronic Arts)

In FIFA 22, players will receive their own tifos if they become one of the team's highest-rated players or a long-term player at the club. Ahead of a crucial match, fans will exhibit these player tifos, including all players, including the player-made Pros.

4) Player growth

Leveling up a Pro in FIFA 22 Player Career (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Player Growth system in FIFA 22 has been revamped with an RPG-like XP (experience points) progression system. Players will earn Skill Points and level up their Pro with XP.

The Skill Tree has also had a major overhaul with all new Perks added. Players can have three Perks to use during a match, and they will activate whenever specific conditions are met.

5) Dressing room atmosphere

Also Read

Player Career introduces new dressing room cinematic cutscenes after each match. They reflect the most recent performance of the club and the Pro, from trophy victories to a humiliating defeat in a derby.

Note: This article reflects the writer's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far